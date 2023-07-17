© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Local News

Did you lose your job because of the Vermont flooding? Here's how unemployment will work.

Vermont Public | By Lexi Krupp,
April McCullum
Published July 17, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT
A restaurant has been gutted due to flood damage
Bob Kinzel
/
Vermont Public
J Morgan's Steakhouse, inside the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Montpelier, has been largely gutted due to flood damage on Sunday, July 16.

Vermonters who lost their jobs as a result of this month's devastating flooding are likely eligible for unemployment assistance through the Vermont Department of Labor, the department's commissioner said Monday.

"If someone's place of employment is closed, and they are not working, they are more than likely eligible for unemployment insurance benefits right out of the gate," said Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington.

Vermonters can call 877-214-3330 and open an unemployment claim — however, Harrington is worried that the call center will become overwhelmed. An online application portal should open Wednesday.

Anyone who can wait and file for unemployment online on Wednesday should do so, Harrington said.

In most cases, the state will not require claimants to prove that they are searching for a new job if they are unemployed for flood-related reasons and expect to get back to work within 10 weeks.

People affected by the flood who aren't typically eligible for traditional unemployment — they are self-employed, for example — should still file through the state's unemployment phone line or website. If they aren't eligible for Vermont unemployment, they may be eligible for the Disaster Unemployment Assistance program, which has not yet launched.

If your job hasn't been impacted, but you are unable to work because of the impact from flooding, you might also be eligible for the Disaster Unemployment Assistance program, Harrington said.

More information about the Disaster Unemployment Assistance program is still to come, and people can sign up for updates on the Department of Labor's website.

Flood safety and other key resources

View or share a printable PDF version of these resources.

      Local News Unemployment
      Lexi Krupp
      Lexi covers science and health stories for Vermont Public. She's based in the Upper Valley, but her reporting takes her all over.
      Lexi Krupp
      April McCullum
      April McCullum
