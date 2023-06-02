© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local News

Smugglers' Notch and Stowe are exploring a half-mile connector ski lift

Vermont Public | By Abagael Giles
Published June 2, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT
The view from a gently graded ski slope at Stowe Mountain Resort on a bluebird day.
Abagael Giles
/
VPR File
Smuggler's Notch and Stowe are eyeing a connector gondola between their two resorts.

Smugglers' Notch and Stowe Mountain Resort are exploring building a gondola-style lift between the two ski areas. That's according to records from Vermont's Agency of Natural Resources.

The proposed ski lift would run for more than 2,500 feet between Stowe's Spruce Peak and Smugglers' Notch's Sterling Mountain.

It could carry 1,200 people an hour between Vail-owned Stowe and Smuggs — one of the last remaining independently owned and operated ski areas in the state.

The News & Citizen broke the news this week.

In the winter when Route 108 is closed, the resorts are separated by an hour's drive — though they're just a few miles apart.

Documents show Smugglers' Notch was exploring the lift six years ago, shortly after Vail acquired Stowe.

In a statement to passholders Thursday, Smuggs confirmed the resort's longstanding interest in a connector lift.

A map showing the proposed path for a gondola connecting Smuggler's Notch and Stowe Mountain Resort.
Arrowwood Environmental
/
A map showing the proposed path for a gondola connecting Smuggler's Notch and Stowe Mountain Resort.

Under the current proposal, it would pass over the Long Trail and be visible from Sterling Pond.

Regulators at ANR are reviewing the proposal and what impact it would have on the environment and public, among other factors.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or get in touch with reporter Abagael Giles @AbagaelGiles.

Tags
Local News Climate & EnvironmentSki IndustryLocal News
Abagael Giles
Abagael is Vermont Public's climate and environment reporter, focusing on the energy transition and how the climate crisis is impacting Vermonters — and Vermont’s landscape.

Abagael joined Vermont Public in 2020. Previously, she was the assistant editor at Vermont Sports and Vermont Ski + Ride magazines. She covered dairy and agriculture for The Addison Independent and got her start covering land use, water and the Los Angeles Aqueduct for The Sheet: News, Views & Culture of the Eastern Sierra in Mammoth Lakes, Ca.
See stories by Abagael Giles
Related Content
Load More