Smugglers' Notch and Stowe are exploring a half-mile connector ski lift

Smugglers' Notch and Stowe Mountain Resort are exploring building a gondola-style lift between the two ski areas. That's according to records from Vermont's Agency of Natural Resources.

The proposed ski lift would run for more than 2,500 feet between Stowe's Spruce Peak and Smugglers' Notch's Sterling Mountain.

It could carry 1,200 people an hour between Vail-owned Stowe and Smuggs — one of the last remaining independently owned and operated ski areas in the state.

The News & Citizen broke the news this week.

In the winter when Route 108 is closed, the resorts are separated by an hour's drive — though they're just a few miles apart.

Documents show Smugglers' Notch was exploring the lift six years ago, shortly after Vail acquired Stowe.

In a statement to passholders Thursday, Smuggs confirmed the resort's longstanding interest in a connector lift.

Arrowwood Environmental / A map showing the proposed path for a gondola connecting Smuggler's Notch and Stowe Mountain Resort.

Under the current proposal, it would pass over the Long Trail and be visible from Sterling Pond.

Regulators at ANR are reviewing the proposal and what impact it would have on the environment and public, among other factors.