Local News

Gov. Scott vetoes bill banning deceptive police interrogation tactics with young people

Vermont Public | By Peter Hirschfeld
Published June 1, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT
Gov. Phil Scott has vetoed a bill that would prohibit police use of deceptive or coercive tactics when interrogating minors and young adults.

Gov. Phil Scott has vetoed a bill that would have made it illegal for police to use deceptive or coercive tactics when interrogating minors and young adults.

In his veto message to lawmakers, Scott said he doesn’t think law enforcement should be allowed to lie to children under the age of 18 during custodial interrogations.

But he said the legislation prohibits the use of deceptive tactics on alleged offenders as old as 22.

And Scott says that could rob law enforcement officials of important tools they need to investigate serious and violent crimes.

Thursday’s veto is Scott’s seventh of the 2023 legislative session.

Lawmakers will attempt to override those vetoes when they reconvene later this month.

Peter Hirschfeld
The Vermont Statehouse is often called the people's house. I am your eyes and ears there.
