Local News

Casella Waste Systems plans to expand into Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland

By Nina Keck
Published April 25, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT
An exterior photo of a building with an American flag on a flagpole
Nina Keck
/
VPR
Casella Waste Systems, photographed in 2015, is headquartered in Rutland.

Rutland-based Casella Waste Systems plans to buy trash collection, recycling, and transfer operations from one of its largest competitors for $525 million.

CEO John Casella says the deal with GFL Environmental is the largest in Casella’s history and will expand their services into Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland.

“It’s a nice expansion of our existing footprint," Casella said. "It gives us an opportunity to continue to grow. These are assets that GFL needed to sell to pay down debt and so it’s a terrific opportunity for us.”

The deal includes 570 employees and is expected to bring Casella an estimated $185 million in annual revenue. Casella says the purchase will be finalized later this year.

Casella is a major regional player in the Northeast’s waste management system, with operations in most New England states, as well as New York and Pennsylvania. It collects trash, recycling and compost, and owns transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, including the only open landfill in Vermont.

Disclosure: Casella is a Vermont Public sponsor.

Nina Keck
One in five Vermonters is considered elderly. But what does being elderly even mean — and what do Vermonters need to know as they age? I’m looking into how aging in Vermont impacts living essentials such as jobs, health care and housing. And also how aging impacts the stuff of life: marriage, loss, dating and sex.
