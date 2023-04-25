Casella Waste Systems plans to expand into Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland

Rutland-based Casella Waste Systems plans to buy trash collection, recycling, and transfer operations from one of its largest competitors for $525 million.

CEO John Casella says the deal with GFL Environmental is the largest in Casella’s history and will expand their services into Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland.

“It’s a nice expansion of our existing footprint," Casella said. "It gives us an opportunity to continue to grow. These are assets that GFL needed to sell to pay down debt and so it’s a terrific opportunity for us.”

The deal includes 570 employees and is expected to bring Casella an estimated $185 million in annual revenue. Casella says the purchase will be finalized later this year.

Casella is a major regional player in the Northeast’s waste management system, with operations in most New England states, as well as New York and Pennsylvania. It collects trash, recycling and compost, and owns transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, including the only open landfill in Vermont.

Disclosure: Casella is a Vermont Public sponsor.