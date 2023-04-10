Vt. Fish and Wildlife Board advances proposal on hunting coyotes with dogs and trapping

Vermont's Fish and Wildlife Board voted last week to kick off the process of updating the state's regulations on hunting and trapping animals like bobcat, coyote and beaver.

Lawmakers called for some big changes last year to how Vermont regulates both trapping and hunting coyotes with dogs. And the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife has now proposed some updates.

They include new "best management practices" for trapping and new regulations on hunting coyotes with dogs.

VFW's proposal includes trap-free buffers around trails on some state lands. And it creates a season for hunting coyotes with dogs.

Wildlife advocates say the proposed regulations don't go far enough. They're urging lawmakers to support a ban on trapping.

The Fish and Wildlife board voted 11 to 0 to support the department's proposal. There will be a public comment period from mid-May to June.

