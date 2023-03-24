© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local News

Vermont House approves paid family leave plan

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published March 24, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT
People sitting at round desks on a red-carpeted floor.
Elodie Reed
/
VPR File
The Vermont House approved a 12-week paid family leave proposal, sending it to the Senate.

After more than three hours of debate, the Vermont House on Thursday night gave its approval to a comprehensive Paid Family Leave bill. The legislation is a top priority for House Democrats.

Under the bill, individuals would be eligible for 12 weeks of paid leave when they or a family member gets ill. It also covers the birth of a child.

During the leave time, people would be reimbursed at 90 percent of their salary.

The annual cost of the proposal is about $120 million and would be paid for by imposing a roughly half a percent payroll tax to be split between employers and employees.

Middletown Springs Rep. Robin Chestnut-Tangerman urged his colleagues to support the bill: "This benefit needs to be available to all working Vermonters, not just those working for larger employers, so that people can actually afford to use it," he said.

The House vote tally on Thursday was 99-32.

Opponents argued that the bill is far too costly and that the new payroll tax will hurt the state economy. The legislation also faces the strong opposition of Gov. Phil Scott.

The House gave final approval to the family leave plan on Friday morning and sent it to the Senate, which has been drafting its own competing version of a family leave proposal.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Tags
Local News Government & PoliticsLocal NewsPaid Family Leave
Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
See stories by Bob Kinzel
Related Content
Load More