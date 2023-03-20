A five-hour drive in Brooke Howe's snowplow truck

Vermont has seen some large late winter storms, and road crews and private plow contractors have been out in force. Brooke Howe is a farrier, and he does concrete and masonry work, and for over 20 years he’s had a snowplow business in East Calais. He drives a 2018 GMC Sierra 3500 with a diesel engine. Producer Erica Heilman asked him if she could ride along with him on his route. He picked her up in her driveway.

Note: This story was produced for the ear. We recommend listening to the audio.

Erica: Are people always really, really happy to see you?

Brooke: Yeah, for the most part, I think people are happy to see me. There has been a point… I did just think of a situation, when I was quite a bit younger. It was between me and a client that I had been warned of. I called this guy that had been doing it before. And I said, "Hey, what's up with this customer?" And he said, "Well, they never want to pay me."

And I think I was a little bit paranoid because of what the other guy had told me. And I hadn't actually received any payment. I received a call from them wondering why I hadn't been there yet. And so I went. And I asked if I could get paid before I provided the service, and the guy said, "Well, I'm in a really big hurry. I got a meeting I gotta get to." And I don't think I was very diplomatic. But I said, "Oh, really." And I backed up and I plowed up a huge pile of snow. And I just said, "Hey, can you please go get your checkbook? I really need to get paid." And he did. He ran up, and as soon as I realized he was actually going, I started plowing out the huge pile of snow.

Erica: And now he’s your best friend.

Brooke: Yeah, we're really close now. And I've been his plow guy for 20 years.

Erica: OK, what do we have here?

Brooke: We got a car on either side. There's two turnarounds here and one car parked at either one. And no place for me to turn around. But yeah, I think, I think I should try to turn around, which is just gonna be a bummer. So it just — I’m just going to do like a 100-point turn around.

Erica: You’re really good at backing up. You’re like a master backer upper.

Brooke: Yeah. But I'm really not. I've creamed so many things. I mean, I hit one last week. I took somebody's mirror off.

Erica Heilman / Vermont Public View from Brooke's plow truck

I can say one thing that's pretty funny is that that guy that I used to work for? On his plow sheet, most of his customers — 90% of them, their real names weren't on the list. He had nicknames for all of them. If you have a nickname for each customer, then it's easy to remember. It would have to have like a visual thing. Like…

Erica: Would I be Blue Ranch?

Brooke: Yeah, no, I think you’d be like, Deserted Horse Barn Place or something? I don't know. I think maybe that that one where I busted the girl's mirror? I think she'd be like, Broken Mirror driveway? Or like maybe I Quit or something? Or… Driveway I Don’t Do Next Year?

Erica: What are you afraid of now? In your life?

Brooke: What am I afraid of? Not as much as I was. Since I had my older son, I've been racing around like a maniac, just, you know, like, like a squirrel trying to collect nuts.

Erica: It's about money?

Brooke: Yeah, I think it is. I think it has been about money. I think it's a kind of a fight or flight instinct.

Erica: What do you think you're afraid of?

Brooke: It’s fear of not having enough. And I think it's pretty common for people that live in a rural area like this to have that. That mentality, you know, that homestead, live off nothing mentality. And I think I basically trained myself to think that I was poor. And now you know, I'm in my mid-40s and I'm doing fine. I’ve gotten all the things that I wanted, but there is no safety net. There's no unemployment insurance that I carry. There's nothing like that.

Erica: What is this the oddest thing that you've been given during plowing?

Brooke: They've definitely brought me beer.

Erica: Weed?

Brooke: Yes, I've had people give me weed before. People want to trade. Weed for their snow plowing. That wasn't gonna work.

New driveway…

Erica: Are you kidding me?

Brooke: Thread the needle. Don't worry, we could still hit something. We'll hit the Volvo. Because that's the new one. Just hit that Volvo, no big deal.

Erica: They’re VPR listeners. Or at least there's a VPR sticker.

Brooke: I think most of my customers are VPR listeners. They're gonna be like, "Hey, he's talking smack about me!"

Erica Heilman / Vermont Public View from Brooke Howe's plow truck at night of a driveway that is really just a field.

It was getting dark now. The sky and the snow were shades of blue, and the plow lights were hot white and the snow was still coming down hard.

Erica: Wait a minute. This is a driveway?

Brooke: Yeah, this is. This is one of the worst. This thing sucks.

Erica: Okay, this is kind of… I do feel like we're in a… like we're on Mars. So we are out in the middle of a huge field in about 20 inches of snow. And there's no house in sight.

Brooke: This isn't even a road. This is just a field that I plow. But it works. The girl’s got a little Toyota pickup and she lives out here with her dog in this tiny house.

Erica: We're really driving on a path. I wouldn't say this is a driveway. It's a field. We're driving in a field of snow. And so now we're pushing snow… I mean, I don't know what to say. I just don't know what to say about this.

Brooke: It’s kind of fun in the dark.

Erica: It kind of feels like an emergency, suddenly.

Brooke: Yes! You get the adrenaline!

Brooke: I don't charge enough for this drive. I do raise the price every year. Some places it's a pain in the ass but I just I think I get overly attached to some of the people. I'm like, "I really like them!" But maybe I just don't have good boundaries or whatever. Because I'm like, "Oh, they’re like my best friends! I can't quit there!"

