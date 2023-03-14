Wet, heavy snow knocks out power for thousands of Vermonters

Thousands of Vermonters lost power Tuesday as a powerful late winter storm slammed southern and central Vermont.

Windham County accounted for nearly half of the state's total power outages as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the power outage tracker VTOutages. Approximately 32,500 electric customers were out of power statewide, including about 15,000 in Windham County.

Residents in some towns in Windham County were told to expect to be without power for up to four days, according to social media posts.

More than two feet of wet, heavy snow fell in some of the higher elevations, and officials say the wind is expected to pick up, likely leading to more power outages and closed roads.

The Red Cross opened an emergency shelter at Brattleboro Union High School in the afternoon.

A spokesman for Vermont Emergency Management says the state’s emergency operation center was partially activated to assist towns affected by the storm.

The Agency of Transportation closed Route 9 between Brattleboro and Bennington due to road conditions, and state highways across southern and central Vermont were also closed due to downed power lines and crashes.

From midnight to 3PM today, VSP troopers responded to 106 weather-related crashes statewide:

• 55 in southern VT.

• 51 in northern VT.

• 46 on interstates.

• 3 with injuries reported.



If you must travel the rest of the day, drive slowly and with extra care. pic.twitter.com/IrEMfdY6QB — Vermont State Police (@VTStatePolice) March 14, 2023

Some generator guidelines

For those who do lose power, here's a little generator 101 from Jim Brochhausen, who owns Brook Field Service in Northfield. (Brochhausen first shared these tips with Vermont Public in December.) He says if you have an automatic standby generator, these are some things to keep in mind:



Make sure your fuel tanks are full. If you run out of fuel and need an emergency delivery, particularly if it comes on a Sunday, that can be very expensive. And if there are trees down, fuel trucks might not make it to your house.



It's a good idea to test your generator. On a nice day, just turn it on and make sure it's ready to go. If you have an issue, don't wait for the power outage to call your generator service company.



If the battery in your generator dies, do not try to jumpstart it like you would a car.



Have a professional service your generator at least once a year.

If you have a gasoline-powered portable generator, Brochhausen has these tips:

Safety first: make sure you never run the generator inside, even if it's in a garage with the door open. Carbon monoxide is very deadly. Instead, run it outside, 10 feet away from windows and doors, with the exhaust pointed away from the building.



It’s important that the house has a manual transfer switch so the generator doesn’t back feed to the power grid. Some folks try to take shortcuts, which can be dangerous, particularly for line workers who are working to get power back on in your neighborhood.



Do not use ethanol gasoline in portable generators. They're small engines, and they need to run on premium gas; ethanol will ruin the generator over time. Plan ahead to address your fuel needs during a power outage.

With any kind of generator, try to be conservative with your electricity use when it’s on.

