No credible threat found after plane makes emergency response landing in Burlington
A United Airlines flight from Newark to Burlington made an emergency landing Sunday at the Burlington International Airport after reports of an alleged threat, according to NBC5.
No evidence of a credible threat was found, according to local law enforcement, and no one was injured.
A flurry of state and federal agencies arrived at the scene, where the plane sat for hours while a Vermont State Police K-9 unit swept the plane, sniffing each passenger.
Sixty-five passengers were evacuated and escorted to a nearby hangar while crews removed and inspected each piece of luggage.
An investigation is underway.
