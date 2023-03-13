No credible threat found after plane makes emergency response landing in Burlington

A United Airlines flight from Newark to Burlington made an emergency landing Sunday at the Burlington International Airport after reports of an alleged threat, according to NBC5 .

No evidence of a credible threat was found, according to local law enforcement, and no one was injured.

A flurry of state and federal agencies arrived at the scene, where the plane sat for hours while a Vermont State Police K-9 unit swept the plane, sniffing each passenger.

Sixty-five passengers were evacuated and escorted to a nearby hangar while crews removed and inspected each piece of luggage.

An investigation is underway.