© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local News

No credible threat found after plane makes emergency response landing in Burlington

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published March 13, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT
EmergencyLanding-BTV-Airport-KyleAmbusk-VP.jpg
Kyle Ambusk/Vermont Public
/
A United Airlines flight from Newark to Burlington made an emergency landing Sunday at the Burlington International Airport after reports of an alleged threat.

A United Airlines flight from Newark to Burlington made an emergency landing Sunday at the Burlington International Airport after reports of an alleged threat, according to NBC5.

No evidence of a credible threat was found, according to local law enforcement, and no one was injured.

A flurry of state and federal agencies arrived at the scene, where the plane sat for hours while a Vermont State Police K-9 unit swept the plane, sniffing each passenger. 

Sixty-five passengers were evacuated and escorted to a nearby hangar while crews removed and inspected each piece of luggage. 

An investigation is underway. 

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Tags
Local News Local NewsBurlingtonBurlington International Airport
Vermont Public Staff
See stories by Vermont Public Staff
Related Content
Load More