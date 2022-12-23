With coming 'flash freeze,' get off the roads by 4 p.m. Friday, Vt. officials warn

This post will be updated.

At a press conference Friday, state officials warned Vermonters to take this storm seriously, and to get off the roads by 4 p.m. to avoid the coming "flash freeze."

They also asked Vermonters to have a plan in place if they lose power, because they may not get it back for a day or days. According to VTOutages, over 56,000 households are without power as of 9:35 a.m. Friday.

[Friday 6 AM] In addition to the strong winds, a flash freeze is likely this afternoon with temperatures rapidly falling below freezing. Travel can be very difficult. For the latest forecast, visit https://t.co/HA3gsVQ6Uy #vtwx #nywx pic.twitter.com/TvPJB4nw9F — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) December 23, 2022

Resources to stay warm and safe

