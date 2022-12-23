With coming 'flash freeze,' get off the roads by 4 p.m. Friday, Vt. officials warn
This post will be updated.
At a press conference Friday, state officials warned Vermonters to take this storm seriously, and to get off the roads by 4 p.m. to avoid the coming "flash freeze."
They also asked Vermonters to have a plan in place if they lose power, because they may not get it back for a day or days. According to VTOutages, over 56,000 households are without power as of 9:35 a.m. Friday.
[Friday 6 AM] In addition to the strong winds, a flash freeze is likely this afternoon with temperatures rapidly falling below freezing. Travel can be very difficult. For the latest forecast, visit https://t.co/HA3gsVQ6Uy #vtwx #nywx pic.twitter.com/TvPJB4nw9F— NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) December 23, 2022
Resources to stay warm and safe
- Keep up-to-date on weather forecasts with the Eye on the Sky from the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium.
- Here's a list of warming shelters from Vermont 211. You can also call your town/city office.
- You can find a statewide power outage map here.
- Traffic and road conditions are listed on New England 511.
- You can sign up for emergency updates about weather and road conditions.
- Here's health safety advice from the Vermont Department of Health.
- Make sure heating vents are cleared of snow; carbon monoxide is deadly and undetectable.
- If you have a generator, make sure the fuel tank is full beforehand. Never run a generator inside.
- The Department of Public Safety's Vermont Emergency management has tips for power outages, such as checking on older neighbors, never touching downed or damaged powerlines, having flashlights, a crank radio and extra batteries on hand, making sure your carbon monoxide detectors work and filling your bathtub with water to have as spare for flushing toilets and washing (though not for drinking!).
As always, tune into Vermont Public on your radio for the latest weather updates.
