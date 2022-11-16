© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Shape our coverage: What listener question should 'Brave Little State' answer next?

Vermont Public | By Josh Crane
Published November 16, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST
Two cows.
Rebop Farm
/
Courtesy

Finalists include questions about "death with dignity," electric vehicles and ... cows.

Want to have a say in the question that Brave Little State explores in an upcoming episode? Now is your chance to vote!

Loading...

Voting will be open until Wednesday, Nov. 23. We welcome friendly competition, so feel free to spread the word in your networks and on social media to build support for your favorite question!

We'll feature the winning question in an episode in early 2023.

About the show

Brave Little State is Vermont Public's people-powered journalism show. We answer questions about Vermont that have been asked and voted on by you, our audience.

Recently we've answered your questions about Prohibition, Asian Americans, and downtown revitalization.

To submit your own questions and access our full episode archive, head to bravelittlestate.org.

VP-BLS-Logo-BLACK-transparent-noBrand.jpg

Tags
Local News Brave Little State
Josh Crane
Josh Crane is part of Vermont Public's Engagement Journalism team. He's a reporter and producer for Brave Little State, a podcast about Vermont, our region, and its people, based on questions that have been asked and voted on by our audience.
See stories by Josh Crane