What’s the Asian American experience like in Vermont?
On Anna Costello’s first visit to Vermont, she was surprised by the large number of Chinese restaurants compared to the seemingly small number of Asian Americans.
In this episode, Myra Flynn learns to make bao, tours an Asian market, and talks to some of the leaders within this quiet but booming community here in Vermont.
Note: A heads up that there's some swearing in this episode. Also, our show is produced for the ear. We recommend listening to the audio; for accessibility, click here to find a written episode transcript.
Credits
Myra Flynn reported this episode and did the mix and sound design. Engineering support from Peter Engisch. Editing and additional production from the rest of the Brave Little State team: Angela Evancie, Josh Crane and Mae Nagusky. Music from Blue Dot Sessions.
Special thanks to Mae Nagusky, Marlon Hyde, Ita Meno and Anna Ste. Marie.
