Researcher finds rare lady beetles — 'Esteemed Sigil' & 'Two-spotted' — missing in Vt. for decades

It's been a big summer for native lady beetles in Vermont. There are 38 species that are considered native to the state, but eight of them haven't been seen in some time.

Two previously missing species — the Two-spotted Lady Beetle and the Esteemed Sigil Lady Beetle — were sighted at Mills Riverside Park in Jericho last month. Both are about the size of a sharpened pencil tip.

Julia Pupko is an Americorps volunteer with the Vermont Center for Ecostudies. They were casually sweeping their net across some Joe-Pye weed and goldenrod at Mills Riverside Park on the morning of Juneteenth, when they scooped up a beetle.

It happened to be a Two-spotted Lady Beetle.

"I was very shocked and super excited, and I had to finish looking through my net to see if there were any other lady beetles in there," Pupko said. "And come to find out, there was a second Two-spotted Lady Beetle in my net at the same time, which is wild!"

Shortly after, Pupko found an Esteemed Sigil Lady Beetle, which hadn't been seen in Vermont since the 1970s.

"It was within 50 feet from where I found the Two-spotted Lady Beetles, and it was also the next time I opened my net, which was just kind of astounding as well," they said.

Pupko coordinates the Vermont Lady Beetle Atlas, which keeps track of the insects across the state.

This was their first time discovering a "missing" species. And finding two individuals is promising, Pupko says.

"So hopefully that points to the fact that there's a healthy population in that area," they said.

Pupko says people can help locate more by uploading photos of lady beetles they find to the free iNaturalist application. You can do this by taking a photo of the beetle's head, its middle section and also its wing covers.

