Announcements

Vermont Public expands monthly 'Rumble Strip' broadcast to weekly radio segment

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published June 30, 2025 at 1:46 PM EDT
Rumble Strip, the award-winning, independently produced podcast by Erica Heilman, has expanded to a weekly radio segment. Extended, 15-minute episodes will air every Sunday during Weekend Edition Sunday at 9:42 a.m. on Vermont Public’s main radio station.

Rumble Strip has aired monthly on Vermont Public since 2018. The show is known for its unhurried pace and intimate conversations that explore what people know, love, hate, fear — and how they’re more alike than listeners may expect. Host and producer Erica Heilman often invites herself into her guests’ homes, creating a sense of immediacy and trust rarely heard in broadcast journalism.

The first extended episode aired on Sunday, June 29, featuring a conversation with defense attorney Dan Sedon, who spoke about what his line of work has taught him about the American class system.

In addition to producing Rumble Strip, Heilman works as a correspondent for Vermont Public. She has produced several acclaimed series about class for Vermont Public. Her latest collection of “What Class Are You?” conversations will air throughout this week during Morning Edition and All Things Considered, and is also archived at vermontpublic.org.

“Erica has a remarkable gift for connecting with people and drawing out stories that stay with you long after you hear them,” said Kari Anderson, senior vice president of audience & community at Vermont Public. “We’re thrilled to offer more space for her work on the air and to bring these rich, often surprising conversations to a wider audience each week.”
