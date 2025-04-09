Announcing the fifth annual Made Here Film Festival, April 24-27 at Burlington Beer Co.

Vermont Public and the Vermont International Film Festival (VTIFF) have announced the 5th annual Made Here Film Festival, April 24-27, 2025. Co-produced by Vermont Public and VTIFF, it is the only regional film festival dedicated exclusively to films and filmmakers from New England and Québec. The four-day festival features 50 films — both feature-length and shorts — and includes panel discussions, workshops, special events and receptions. Over 40 filmmakers will be in attendance from around the region.

The 2025 festival will take place once again at Burlington Beer Co. (BBCO) on Flynn Avenue in Burlington, in the historic factory building that was built by cinema pioneers the Lumière Brothers. Screenings and related events will take place in the Lumière Event Hall, the venue’s dedicated space for films, bar and refreshments.

The full schedule is available at MadeHereFilmFestival.org , and tickets will be available for purchase starting April 15. The festival is free/by donation.

“With 50 films from the region and dozens of filmmakers attending, the Made Here Film Festival is truly a celebration of local cinema," said Eric Ford, director of programming partnership at Vermont Public.“

“Made Here is a beautiful way to shine a light on our region's filmmakers and the stories they tell," said Steve MacQueen, Executive Director of VTIFF. "The range of genres, styles, techniques and perspectives is breathtaking. We also love celebrating our creative kinship with our Canadian neighbors."

The winners of five of the festival awards have been announced and will be featured at the festival:



VTIFF Award for Best Experimental Film: Somber Tides (Quebec) directed by Chantal Caron

(Quebec) directed by Chantal Caron VTIFF Award for Best Animated Film: Brother Bird (Vermont) directed by Meredith Holch

(Vermont) directed by Meredith Holch Vermont Public Award for Best Documentary Film: Saving Walden’s World (Maine) directed by James Merkel & Deborah Shaffer

(Maine) directed by James Merkel & Deborah Shaffer VTIFF Board of Directors Award for Best Fiction Film: À toi les oreilles (Quebec) directed by Alexandre Isabelle

(Quebec) directed by Alexandre Isabelle Douglas-Lanahan Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Community through Film, sponsored by Jane & Bill Stetson and VTIFF: The Media Factory

The Audience Favorite Award, with a cash prize sponsored by the Media Factory, will be decided by popular vote at the end of the festival.

In addition, the festival jury has selected seven films for Jury Special Mention:



Create; survive (Quebec) directed by Alex Anna

(Quebec) directed by Alex Anna An Extraordinary Place (Maine) directed by Tom Bell

(Maine) directed by Tom Bell Lana (Quebec) directed by Laetitia Angba & Julie Lissouba

(Quebec) directed by Laetitia Angba & Julie Lissouba The Power of Water (New Hampshire) directed by Matthew Boulton

(New Hampshire) directed by Matthew Boulton Three Screaming Vaginas (Quebec) directed by Alexia Roc

(Quebec) directed by Alexia Roc The Vermonter (Vermont) directed by Aynsley Floyd

(Vermont) directed by Aynsley Floyd Visitant (Vermont) directed by Natalie Jones

Film Program Highlights

Full festival program details are available at www.madeherefilmfestival.org . Highlights include:

Opening Night: Opening night of the festival on Thursday, April 24 begins with a party at 5:30 p.m., sponsored by Vermont Production Collective. At 7:30 p.m., the opening night film block features films from Vermont, Massachusetts and Quebec that encompass documentary, animation, comedy, romance and music.

Opening night films include Aynsley Floyd’s moving The Vermonter, about octogenarian sheep farmer Bambi Freeman struggling to keep up with the physical toll of farm life; Emai Lai’s Introducing Mimi, about a young Chinese-American woman’s first Chinese language lesson; and Alexandre Isabelle’s musical comedy A toi les orielles, which translates to ‘your ears’ and won the VTIFF Board of Directors Award for Best Fiction Film.

Burlington, This Is You!: On Saturday, April 26 at 10:30 a.m., there will be a work sample screening & Q&A for this upcoming feature-length documentary about the history of Chittenden Community Television (CCTV).

Vermont Filmmaking 101: What You Need to Know: On Saturday, April 26 at 1 p.m. at the Media Factory (just down the road from BBCO), a workshop delving into local filmmaker resources, area film festivals, and industry organizations that can help jumpstart a filmmaking career.

New Media in the Filmmaking Landscape: On Sunday, April 27 at 10:30 a.m., join the Vermont Production Collective hosting a panel discussion featuring industry professionals on the ways in which Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube are reshaping the filmmaking industry.

All information and registration for these workshops and more can be found at the festival website, www.madeherefilmfestival.org .

The 5th Annual Made Here Film Festival is sponsored by: Burlington Beer Co, Québec Délégation, Hotel Vermont, Northfield Savings Bank, National Life Group, Southside Inn, Media Factory, Marriott Courtyard, Windjammer Inn, Vermont Production Collective, Lake Champlain Chocolates, Twincraft Skincare and Maine Public.