March 6 is Protect My Public Media Day

Public media plays an indispensable role in informing, entertaining, and connecting communities across the country. It’s a source for trustworthy educational programming, the backbone of emergency alert systems, and a beacon for arts and culture.

While community support makes up the lion’s share of Vermont Public’s budget, a crucial ten percent of our funding comes from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. That support keeps our trusted services strong and accessible to everyone in our community.

Right now, several bills in Congress aim to freeze or eliminate federal funding for the CPB. With the current continuing resolution set to expire on March 14, Congress will soon make critical decisions that could impact public media’s future.

That’s why Vermont Public is joining other public media stations on Thursday, March 6, 2025 for Protect My Public Media Day — a national day of action to unite public media supporters and stations and raise awareness about the important role federal funding plays in ensuring the future of our public service.

How You Can Help



Visit our FAQ and ProtectMyPublicMedia.org to learn more about how federal funding for public media and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting works, and why it's essential.

and to learn more about how federal funding for public media and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting works, and why it's essential. Spread the word to your community on social media. Rally your friends and family from around the country to stand up for public media.

Local community support is our largest and most stable source of funding, and no matter how this shakes out, continuing our public service will require your ongoing support. If you’re already a contributing member, thank you! If you’re not, or if you can give more generously, now is an excellent time to join or increase your support .

For more than 50 years, Vermont Public has delivered journalism and programming free from corporate influence and political agendas. We fight misinformation. We serve our community. But we can’t do it alone. Join us on Protect My Public Media Day on March 6, and help us keep public media strong.