Explore Vermont Public's 2024 Annual Impact Report

Vermont Public | By Michelle Owens
Published November 22, 2024 at 1:33 PM EST
A photo of a mountain transmitter overlaid with green and the text "2024 Annual Impact Report" and the Vermont Public logo
Laura Nakasaka
/
Vermont Public

We are proud to share our Annual Impact Report for 2024, which outlines some of the work our community made possible this year.

While it reflects on the past, this report is also a roadmap for our future. Rapid changes in how people get information bring challenges for media organizations like Vermont Public. But our unique funding model and the generosity of our audience are key to our success, now and in the years to come.

Together with you, we enter 2025 with excitement and curiosity, ready to serve our community with trusted journalism, educational programming, music and more.
Michelle Owens
Michelle leads the team that oversees station branding, marketing, events, communications, and audience services. She joined VPR in 2002.
