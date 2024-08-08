Spruce Peak Arts and Vermont Public announce 2024-2025 speaker series featuring David Sedaris, Fran Leibowitz and Ira Glass

Spruce Peak Arts and Vermont Public have announced a new collaboration that will bring three of the most renowned voices in contemporary literature, humor, and storytelling to Stowe later this year and in 2025. The speaker series features David Sedaris, Fran Leibowitz, and Ira Glass, offering audiences a unique opportunity to engage with these celebrated artists in an intimate setting.

David Sedaris: September 27 & 28, 2024

Best-selling author and humorist David Sedaris will kick off the series with his distinctive wit and keen observations on everyday life. Known for his best-selling books such as "Me Talk Pretty One Day" and "Calypso," Sedaris has captivated audiences worldwide with his hilarious and poignant storytelling.

Fran Lebowitz: March 22, 2025

Iconic New York writer and social commentator Fran Lebowitz will follow with her sharp, sardonic humor and acerbic takes on modern life. As seen in Martin Scorsese's documentary series "Pretend It’s a City," Lebowitz’s unique perspective and unfiltered commentary make her one of the most compelling voices of our time.

Ira Glass: September 2025

Renowned public radio personality and host of the award-winning show This American Life, Ira Glass will conclude the series. Glass is a master storyteller who has transformed the landscape of radio with his innovative approach to narrative journalism. His presentation will offer a behind-the-scenes look at how his stories are crafted and the profound impact they have on listeners.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming these speakers to our region together with Spruce Peak Arts,” said Kari Anderson, senior vice president for audience & community at Vermont Public. “Our members and audiences know these voices well, and they exemplify what public media does best: centering human stories with empathy, perspective and humor.”

This collaboration underscores the commitment of both Spruce Peak Arts and Vermont Public to fostering a vibrant cultural community in Vermont. The series aims to provide thought-provoking and entertaining experiences that will resonate with audiences of all ages.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Vermont Public to bring this distinguished speaker series to our community," said Seth Soloway, executive director of Spruce Peak Arts. "David Sedaris, Fran Leibowitz, and Ira Glass are all masters of their craft, and their presence here will undoubtedly enrich the cultural fabric of our region."

Tickets for the David Sedaris and Fran Liebowitz events are on sale now and can be purchased through the Spruce Peak Arts website atwww.sprucepeakarts.org or by calling the box office at 802-760-4634.