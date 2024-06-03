Megan Duncan joins Fairbanks Museum as new voice for ‘Eye on the Sky’ forecasts

A new voice is keeping an Eye on the Sky: meteorologist Megan Duncan will create and produce forecasts beginning this month for the venerable weather service from the Fairbanks Museum and Vermont Public.

Duncan is the museum’s first female meteorologist. She’ll join Mark Breen and Lawrence Hayes, taking over for Steve Maleski, who is retiring this summer.

Vermont Public will broadcast a tribute to Steve and an introduction to Megan during Vermont Edition on Tuesday, June 4 at noon and 7 p.m.

“We're delighted to welcome Megan to the Vermont Public airwaves, and congratulate Steve on the excellent service he's provided to Vermonters for more than forty years,” said Karen Anderson, director of radio programming. “We’re so grateful for our long-standing partnership with the Fairbanks Museum and looking forward to this next chapter.”

Duncan studied Atmospheric and Water Resources Sciences at Oregon State University and has a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Plymouth State University. Duncan says the opportunity to use her applied science skills as well as interact with the public is what interested her about the position.

“It’s a match made in heaven,” Duncan said. “Meteorology is a relatively new science, and it impacts everybody all the time. It’s got a wide appeal, and there’s so much we don’t know about weather.”

Duncan joined the Fairbanks in April and taught her first class in May about weather forecasting. Megan teaches classes on extreme weather, climate change, and she’s developing a new class about rainbows.

“We’re delighted to welcome Megan to the Fairbanks Museum,” said Executive Director Adam Kane. “She has all the qualifications and then some to jump right in and contribute to our weather and education teams in significant ways.”

The Eye On The Sky has been airing on Vermont Public (previously Vermont Public Radio) since December 1981. The program provides region-wide, detailed weather forecasts seven days a week. The program is known for not only providing the forecast but telling the story of the weather, with a comprehensive view of the region’s complex weather events. The Eye on the Sky also produces features on farming and gardening, seasonal recreation, weather history and lore.