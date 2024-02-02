Explore Vermont Public's 2023 Community Impact Report

Our state went through a lot in 2023. Through it all, you put your trust in Vermont Public to bring you deep, essential news to help navigate our complex world, provide learning opportunities for kids, families and educators, and curate music and programming that provided emotional space for us to breathe and process the complexity of our time.

We do not take your confidence for granted; in fact, it strengthens our resolve. We are reminded that what we offer to our community is unique and essential, and it’s your generous support that fuels our public service.

Our 2023 Community Impact Report details some of the work our community of supporters made possible last year. While it reflects on the past, it’s also a roadmap for our future. Together with you, we enter 2024 with excitement and curiosity, ready to bring you more stories and content that inform, inspire, educate and connect us all.

If you have questions or feedback, we'd love to hear from you. Reach out anytime at hello@vermontpublic.org. We’re grateful that you’re part of this journey, and we’ll be here with you for whatever comes next.