A curtain call for 'Safe & Sound'

When Safe & Sound: A Celebration of Vermont Music was created, we were in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic. People were home, clubs and venues were shuttered, and artists and musicians were scrambling to reach audiences in different ways.

Safe & Sound was an effort to help fill that void and find new ways to showcase Vermont artists.

So much has changed in 2 1/2 years! We're so grateful for the community that has grown up with the program - of listeners, and of the Vermont musicians who have been so generous with their talents and voices over this time.

The final broadcast of Safe & Sound will take place on New Year’s Eve. Vermont Public has a fresh lineup of music shows for Saturday evenings to start 2023:



6 p.m.: All Songs Considered

6:30 p.m.: Alt Latino

7 p.m.: My Place

8 p.m.: Jazz Night in America

9 p.m.: Afropop Worldwide

10 p.m.: American Routes

And stay tuned for music, voices and perspectives from Vermont's arts community throughout our schedule, including Morning Edition, Vermont Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition.

In the meantime, we're going out in style! Join us on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. to celebrate the new year with our final episode of Safe & Sound.