State officials are warning Vermonters to get off the roads by 4 p.m. today before a 'flash freeze' arrives >>>

About Us
Announcements

A curtain call for 'Safe & Sound'

Vermont Public | By Michelle Owens
Published December 23, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST
mary-peter-engisch-safe-sound-20221222.jpg
Courtesy
/
Mary Williams Engisch and Peter Engisch have been the force behind 'Safe & Sound' - a celebration of Vermont music created during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Safe & Sound: A Celebration of Vermont Music was created, we were in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic. People were home, clubs and venues were shuttered, and artists and musicians were scrambling to reach audiences in different ways.

Safe & Sound was an effort to help fill that void and find new ways to showcase Vermont artists.

So much has changed in 2 1/2 years! We're so grateful for the community that has grown up with the program - of listeners, and of the Vermont musicians who have been so generous with their talents and voices over this time.

The final broadcast of Safe & Sound will take place on New Year’s Eve. Vermont Public has a fresh lineup of music shows for Saturday evenings to start 2023:

  • 6 p.m.: All Songs Considered
  • 6:30 p.m.: Alt Latino
  • 7 p.m.: My Place
  • 8 p.m.: Jazz Night in America
  • 9 p.m.: Afropop Worldwide
  • 10 p.m.: American Routes

And stay tuned for music, voices and perspectives from Vermont's arts community throughout our schedule, including Morning Edition, Vermont Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition.

In the meantime, we're going out in style! Join us on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. to celebrate the new year with our final episode of Safe & Sound.

Michelle Owens
Michelle leads the team that oversees station branding and marketing, communications, audience services, events and audience engagement initiatives. She joined Vermont Public in 2002 as an administrative associate and has worn many hats in the areas of audience services, membership, marketing and communications.
