Kari Anderson named Vermont Public’s Senior Vice President of Audience & Community

Following a national search, Vermont Public has announced the appointment of Kari Anderson as Senior Vice President of Audience & Community.

In her new role, Anderson will lead the team focused on understanding and serving audiences through broadcast, digital platforms, marketing, events and education services.

“Vermonters are as complex a group of individuals as you could hope to find,” Anderson said. “And Vermont Public has made a bold and exciting promise: to center their needs in our work and serve them in new and creative ways. I’m honored to learn alongside our audience as we work to create a more impactful and equitable service.”

Anderson grew up watching Vermont PBS and listening to Vermont Public Radio. After completing degrees from McGill University and working in New York and Beijing, Kari returned home in 2012 and became a weekend announcer at VPR. Since then, she has served as morning classical music host, managing producer, and music director. She became VPR’s program director in 2018, where she oversaw the creation of new, local programs for radio, including Safe and Sound, a showcase of Vermont music, and led the organization’s participation in “One Small Step,” a StoryCorps project designed to connect people with different ideological beliefs. She added Director of Audience Insights to her duties earlier this year.

“Kari impressed the interview committee with her ability to articulate a big vision while knowing what we need to do to get there,” said Scott Finn, Vermont Public president & CEO. “As we seek to serve audiences on multiple platforms, Kari’s track record shows she has what it takes to help us become a more audience-centric organization.”