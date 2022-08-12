New Americans can be a hidden community, despite many being in Vermont for decades; their shared stories can educate the Vermont public and serve as a conduit for bonding, empathy, and understanding within and outside those communities. Join Vermont Public for a conversation with community leaders from Vermont New American Advisory Council and the Asian American and Pacific Islander Vermont Community. The moderator is longtime journalist, and story gatherer Fran Stoddard. Community, Culture & New Americans is a virtual event welcoming everyone from all corners of the state to listen, learn and share. Thursday, August 25th at 7:00 p.m.

Our guests include:

Sandrine Kibuey, VNAAC president

Mohamed Jafar, VNAAC Vice-President

Aden Jaji, VNAAC, Community Projects & Programming Chair

Jeetan Khadka, VNAAC Development Committee Chair

Virtual Event FAQ

So how exactly does this work?

First things first - start by registering here! The link to the event will be emailed to you. You’ll get an event reminder 24 hours in advance. Then at 5 p.m. on August 25 we’ll send you the link again to watch the live stream on YouTube. This will be a live event on YouTube, it will not be broadcast.

How much does it cost to take part?

There is no ticket cost, everyone is welcome to join for free!

Will other attendees be able to see or hear me?

No, you and all of our attendees will only be able to see the host and the guests. You will be able to ask questions or make comments.

Will I have to use Zoom or any other video conferencing?

No, this is a live stream that you will watch on YouTube.