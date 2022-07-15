© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Join Brave Little State for a 'New Vermonters Mixer' on July 24

By Ty Robertson
Published July 15, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT
bls-new-vermonter-event-lara-dickson-20220715
Lara Dickson for Vermont Public
/

Did you move to Vermont during the pandemic? Are you still looking to meet people and build community? Join the Brave Little State team for a New Vermonters Mixer at Lawson's Finest Liquids.

Where: Lawson's Finest Taproom: 155 Carroll Road, Waitsfield, VT 05673
When: Sunday, July 24, 2-4 p.m.
What: Meet other newcomers, and enjoy our namesake Brave Little State Pale Ale (your first pint’s on us!).

We'll have some lawn games and low-key ice-breakers — come prepared to share your calamitous moving stories, your favorite Vermont spots so far, and your burning questions about the state you now call home.

We’ll be mixing it up rain or shine, and kids are welcome too. But space is limited, so RSVP now — and spread the word!

This event is presented in partnership with Lawson’s Finest Liquids, maker of Brave Little State Pale Ale.

[RSVP HERE]

See you there,
Angela, Myra and Josh

P.S. If you missed it, check out the episode that inspired this gathering: How are people who moved to Vermont during the pandemic doing now?

P.P.S No, we are not going to check anyone’s newbie bonafides at the door – it’s the honor system for this one, folks! Longtime Vermonters/listeners: Bring a newcomer from your community, and click here and let us know what kind of event we should cook up next :)

Ty Robertson
Ty began her career at VPR in 1996 as a volunteer working as Robert Resnik's production assistant on All the Traditions and helping out behind the scenes at membership drives. She joined the staff in 1997 and has been producing engagement and donor events for VPR ever since.
