Join Brave Little State for a 'New Vermonters Mixer' on July 24

Where: Lawson's Finest Taproom: 155 Carroll Road, Waitsfield, VT 05673

When: Sunday, July 24, 2-4 p.m.

What: Meet other newcomers, and enjoy our namesake Brave Little State Pale Ale (your first pint’s on us!).

We'll have some lawn games and low-key ice-breakers — come prepared to share your calamitous moving stories, your favorite Vermont spots so far, and your burning questions about the state you now call home.

We’ll be mixing it up rain or shine, and kids are welcome too. But space is limited, so RSVP now — and spread the word!

This event is presented in partnership with Lawson’s Finest Liquids, maker of Brave Little State Pale Ale.

[RSVP HERE]

See you there,

Angela, Myra and Josh

P.S. If you missed it, check out the episode that inspired this gathering: How are people who moved to Vermont during the pandemic doing now?

P.P.S No, we are not going to check anyone’s newbie bonafides at the door – it’s the honor system for this one, folks! Longtime Vermonters/listeners: Bring a newcomer from your community, and click here and let us know what kind of event we should cook up next :)

