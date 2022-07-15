Join Brave Little State for a 'New Vermonters Mixer' on July 24
Did you move to Vermont during the pandemic? Are you still looking to meet people and build community? Join the Brave Little State team for a New Vermonters Mixer at Lawson's Finest Liquids.
Where: Lawson's Finest Taproom: 155 Carroll Road, Waitsfield, VT 05673
When: Sunday, July 24, 2-4 p.m.
What: Meet other newcomers, and enjoy our namesake Brave Little State Pale Ale (your first pint’s on us!).
We'll have some lawn games and low-key ice-breakers — come prepared to share your calamitous moving stories, your favorite Vermont spots so far, and your burning questions about the state you now call home.
We’ll be mixing it up rain or shine, and kids are welcome too. But space is limited, so RSVP now — and spread the word!
This event is presented in partnership with Lawson’s Finest Liquids, maker of Brave Little State Pale Ale.
See you there,
Angela, Myra and Josh
P.S. If you missed it, check out the episode that inspired this gathering: How are people who moved to Vermont during the pandemic doing now?
P.P.S No, we are not going to check anyone’s newbie bonafides at the door – it’s the honor system for this one, folks! Longtime Vermonters/listeners: Bring a newcomer from your community, and click here and let us know what kind of event we should cook up next :)