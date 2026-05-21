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History, horses, and hats mark a hot Lafayette Day in NH

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Imaan Moin
Published May 21, 2026 at 1:26 PM EDT
Sons of the American Revolution engage in a three-volley musket salute.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Sons of the American Revolution engage in a three-volley musket salute.

On May 20, history buffs and lawmakers gathered on the State House lawn for Lafayette Day to honor General Marquis de Lafayette, the French military leader considered a hero of the American Revolution and the French-American alliance.

Muskets and cannons were fired as Lafayette — played by reenactor Roy Wulf — arrived in a horse-drawn buggy, and gave a speech in character.

“It is indeed a privilege for me to speak with you, the people of America, in this year, which I believe will prove pivotal in your struggles against the English,” he said.

Lafayette, played by Roy Wulf, arrives at the State House in a horse-drawn carriage.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Lafayette, played by Roy Wulf, arrives at the State House in a horse-drawn carriage.

He was joined in character by John Stark — the man who coined the state motto, “Live free or die” — played by Richard Wright from Troy. Wright is a member of the New Hampshire Sons of the American Revolution and a longtime re-enactor of the New Hampshire general.

“I was selected, actually, by a group of individuals about 30 years ago because of my temperament, attitude and disposition, that being similar to the generals,” said Wright. “So what you see is what you would have gotten, pretty much.”

Wright has a personal connection to the American Revolution, with two ancestors from New Hampshire who fought in the war.

Gen. John Stark, played by Richard Wright of Troy, poses in front of the John Stark statue at the State House.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Gen. John Stark, played by Richard Wright of Troy, poses in front of the John Stark statue at the State House.

Lafayette was honored by speeches from Gov. Kelly Ayotte, state Senate President Sharon Carson, Executive Councilor Joseph Kenney, and the French Consul General Mustafa Soykurt, who traveled in from Boston. Many speakers highlighted the importance of the long-standing alliance between France and the United States.

In his speech, Soykurt connected Lafayette’s decision to fight alongside Americans with the young American soldiers who supported France in World War I and World War II.

“This two-sided relation now has an impact on our relations,” Soykurt said. “France is America's oldest ally, and you are also a very important ally who saved my country twice. Let's remember this very important and strong relationship.”

New Hampshire Lafayette Day 2026: Marquis de Lafayette arrives by a horse-drawn buggy May 20, 2026.
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New Hampshire Lafayette Day 2026: Marquis de Lafayette arrives by a horse-drawn buggy May 20, 2026.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Lafayette Artillery Company of the Sons of the American Revolution, New Hampshire Society, on May 20, 2026 at the New Hampshire State House.
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Lafayette Artillery Company of the Sons of the American Revolution, New Hampshire Society, on May 20, 2026 at the New Hampshire State House.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
A member of the Sons of the American Reovlution, New Hampshire Society, during New Hampshire Lafayette Day on May 20, 2026.
3 of 9  — NH Sons of the American Revolution 20260520 nhpr tuohy.JPG
A member of the Sons of the American Reovlution, New Hampshire Society, during New Hampshire Lafayette Day on May 20, 2026.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Actors performing as General Marquis de Lafayette (Roy Wulf) and General John Stark (Richard Wright) stand at attention during New Hampshire Lafayette Day on May 20, 2026.
4 of 9  — Lafayette and Stark at attention 20260520 Tuohy photo.JPG
Actors performing as General Marquis de Lafayette (Roy Wulf) and General John Stark (Richard Wright) stand at attention during New Hampshire Lafayette Day on May 20, 2026.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Gov. Kelly Ayotte with Roy Wulf, performing as French General Marquis de Lafayette on May 20, 2026 for New Hampshire Lafayette Day.
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Gov. Kelly Ayotte with Roy Wulf, performing as French General Marquis de Lafayette on May 20, 2026 for New Hampshire Lafayette Day.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Generals Marquis de Lafayette and John Stark during New Hampshire Lafayette Day in Concord, NH, on Mqy 20, 2026.
6 of 9  — Lafayette and Stark 20260520 NH NHPR photo Tuohy
Generals Marquis de Lafayette and John Stark during New Hampshire Lafayette Day in Concord, NH, on Mqy 20, 2026.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
General Marquis de Lafayette reenactor Roy Wulf arrives at the New Hampshire State House for Lafayette Day on May 20, 2026.
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General Marquis de Lafayette reenactor Roy Wulf arrives at the New Hampshire State House for Lafayette Day on May 20, 2026.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
General Marquis de Lafayette, performed by Roy Wulf, arrives at the State House on May 20, 2026 for Lafayette Day.
8 of 9  — horse buggy3.JPG
General Marquis de Lafayette, performed by Roy Wulf, arrives at the State House on May 20, 2026 for Lafayette Day.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Sons of the American Revolution, New Hampshire Society, at the New Hampshire State House on May 20, 2026.
9 of 9  — Sons of American Re dt 2026.JPG
Sons of the American Revolution, New Hampshire Society, at the New Hampshire State House on May 20, 2026.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

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New England News Collaborative
Imaan Moin
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