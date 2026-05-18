Hundreds of newly graduated nurses are ready to start working

At graduation ceremonies at the state’s community college system this weekend, over 340 nursing students had a spouse, a child or a friend adorn them with a nursing pin to mark their transition into the workforce.

It was one of the state’s biggest graduating classes since 2013. Students ranged from recent high school graduates who went straight into a nursing program, to parents who changed careers, like 46-year- old Ryan Betar. He said he had always wanted to be a nurse, and realized now was the time.

“I wanted to do it before it was too late, and I wanted to do it to prove to my 11-year-old I could do it and show her it’s never too late,” Betar said.

Betar said now that he’s got his degree, he wants to stay in New Hampshire and find a nursing job around Laconia, where he owns a home.

Betar joined 16 other graduates at the Lakes Region Community College pinning ceremony this past weekend.

Martha Pasquali, professor and department chair of the college’s nursing program, said their program is growing, even if their location means they tend to graduate fewer students than other community colleges in Concord or Manchester. Next year they’ll be opening eight more spots.

Olivia Richardson / NHPR Ryan Betar was pinned by his family and says it took him awhile to get here but he always knew he wanted to work in healthcare.

“It's hard getting into programs,” Pasquali said. “There are not enough faculty to staff programs. And that's what limits the number of people we can accept, because I don't have enough faculty per the Board of Nursing to teach them.”

Pasquali said staying in nursing school can be a challenge. Students who are switching careers or have families may have to juggle full time employment during the night and attend classes during the day, depending on program offerings. Plus, health insurance can be a barrier for students — a problem she’s seen since she’s been teaching.

“Without health insurance, they can't do clinical [work],” Pasquali said. “If we could figure out a way for say, a potential employer to provide health insurance while they work less than 32 hours a week or 36 hours a week, that would be great.”

Chuck Lloyd, vice chancellor of the Community College System of New Hampshire, said graduates are entering the workforce at a time when there’s a shortage of licensed practical nurses and other healthcare professionals .

Olivia Richardson / NHPR Sarah Cordova received her nursing pin over the weekend at Lakes Region Community College. She said she's always wanted to be a nurse, just took a little time to get her.

“We're chasing a moving goalpost where, you know, we've got a gap of more than 1,000, 1,300 or so LPNs that are needed across the state, so we are continuing to produce more of these LPNs.” Lloyd said.

Lloyd said there was a gap in nursing positions pre-pandemic that has only been exacerbated as people retire from nursing. But he said community colleges have seen an uptick in applicants for the nursing programs, exceeding the system’s capacity for training.

Lloyd said they are seeing an increase in qualified applications for nursing programs, he said they’re looking to the Rural Health Transformation Program to help hire additional faculty.

Until then, nurses like Sarah Cordova, who loved learning about direct patient care, are stepping in.

“I always yearned for a greater purpose in life.” Cordova said. “I wanted to be a nurse since I was 18. It took a little while to get here but I just really love caring for people and being the calm in the storm and making them feel better.”

