Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Federal officials announce crackdown on firearm trafficking from NH to Canada

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Kate Dario
Published May 14, 2026 at 4:21 PM EDT
A display case at a New Hampshire gun shop
NHPR file photo
A display case at a New Hampshire gun shop

Federal officials are charging eight more individuals with charges related to trafficking dozens of illegal firearms from New Hampshire into Canada.. Five other defendants already pleaded guilty to related charges.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of New Hampshire said more than 51 guns were trafficked from New Hampshire across the Canadian border through Akwesasne Mohawk tribal lands, which span New York and Quebec. These guns were linked to violent crimes in Canada, including kidnapping and attempted murder.

Homeland Security agents said the guns were first acquired in New Hampshire through a network of straw purchasers and couriers and then smuggled into Canada through remote border areas and tribal lands.

“Their aim was simple profit regardless of consequence,” said Anthony Patrone, deputy special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Buffalo.

U.S. Attorney General for New Hampshire Erin Creegan credited the investigation’s success to collaboration between law enforcement in both the United States and Canada, including federal, local, tribal and provincial agencies.

“If you recruit straw purchasers, or if you help arm criminal organizations, federal law enforcement will find you, investigate you, and prosecute you,” she said.

Officials said concerns remain about drug and firearm trafficking in remote areas along the U.S. - Canada border.

Want these headlines in your inbox?

Get daily top stories from NHPR's newsroom with The Rundown. Check out all of NHPR's newsletters here.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Kate Dario
As a general assignment reporter, I cover a little bit of everything. I’ve interviewed senators and second graders alike. I particularly enjoy reporting on stories that exist at the intersection of more narrowly defined beats, such as the health impact on children of changing school meals policies, or how regulatory changes at the Public Utilities Commissions affect older people on fixed incomes.
See stories by Kate Dario

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Loading...


Latest Stories