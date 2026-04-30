New casino proposed for Littleton, New Hampshire

The gaming company behind casinos in Hampton Beach and Rochester say they plan to open a new location in Littleton.

Granite State Gaming & Hospitality announced Thursday that it successfully closed on a property and would begin to pursue development and regulatory permission for the project. It’s the latest casino in New Hampshire, where state officials have eased regulations and encouraged more Las Vegas-style gaming resorts in recent years.

Construction in Littleton could begin as early as this summer, the company said in a press release. A design firm from Chicago has been tapped to develop the space.

“With extensive experience in hospitality and gaming environments, the team is shaping a design that pays homage to the region’s landscape and history, blending contemporary elements with local character to create a dynamic and welcoming guest experience,” the company announced.

Granite State Gaming operates the Beach Club Casino on the Seacoast, and Rochester’s Lilac Club. The company says once in operation, the Littleton facility could employ up to 60 people.

The Littleton Selectboard didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

For decades, New Hampshire tightly regulated charitable gaming, capping the hours facilities could offer wagering, and limiting bet sizes. But in recent years, lawmakers have adopted a host of reforms, including legalizing a version of slot machines, and upping bet limits, as a way to increase revenues.

Under a formula, proceeds generated by various games of chance or slot-style machines are divided between the casino operator, local non-profits, and the state. In February 2026 – the latest month of published data – the total revenues at casinos across the state topped $36 million. In the same month in 2024, revenues were just $12.4 million, according to state Lottery Commission data.

