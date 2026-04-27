Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Despite challenges, Manchester celebrates refugee resettlement in NH

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Lau Guzmán
Published April 27, 2026 at 5:13 PM EDT
A celebration of refugee resettlement at the Eversource Campus in Manchester on Thursday, Apr. 24, 2026.
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR
A celebration of refugee resettlement at the Eversource Campus in Manchester on Thursday, Apr. 24, 2026.

It’s been a tough year for refugee resettlement organizations in New Hampshire, amid federal budget cuts, a pause on new admittances, and a bill proposed in the State House that wanted to pause federal funding.

But even in these difficult times, Building Community in New Hampshire hosted their first celebration of refugee resettlement in Manchester last week.

The organization’s new executive director, Nikki Shults, said it was important to gather and celebrate, even amid adversity.

“There's a lot of reasons to be angry, a lot of darkness in the world. But today is all about honoring refugee journeys, sharing stories and sharing good food and all the contributions that refugees have made to our communities throughout New Hampshire,” she said.

Guests at the refugee resettlement celebration have cake on Thursday, Apr. 24, 2026.
Lau Guzmán
/
NHPR News
Guests at the refugee resettlement celebration have cake on Thursday, Apr. 24, 2026.

Slava Melnyk was one of the clients who shared their stories. He came to the United States in 2023 as part of the Unite for Ukraine program with his wife and children. He said that Building Community helped him find a new job and feel like he belongs.

“Starting over is not easy, but it is possible,” he said. “I am ready to do everything I can to make this dream real. My American dream. And every day I feel that is possible because I am not alone. There are people around me who support me, help me and guided me.”

In the last 15 years, more than 5,000 refugees have been resettled in New Hampshire, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Former Building Community executive director Rick Minard retired in January and led the organization through the past seven years. Amid budget cuts and denaturalization cases from the Trump administration, he said it was important to highlight the stories of immigrants and refugees.

“Part of the reason we're here tonight is to remember that these outrages are unnecessary and and literally outrageous,” he said. “We celebrate the good while understanding that there's a lot of darkness around us right now.”

Concord Developer Steve Duprey also received an award on behalf of the Duprey Companies. He helped start a refugee training program 10 years ago and said that refugees contribute to his business.

“Our refugees are a core part of our business, and we love watching their journey and how they progress and how their families do and how their kids do,” he said. “That's the essence of America.”

Want these headlines in your inbox?

Get daily top stories from NHPR's newsroom with The Rundown. Check out all of NHPR's newsletters here.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Lau Guzmán
I cover Latino and immigrant communities at NHPR. My goal is to report stories for New Hampshire’s growing population of first and second generation immigrants, particularly folks from Latin America and the Caribbean. I hope to lower barriers to news for Spanish speakers by contributing to our WhatsApp news service,¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? I also hope to keep the community informed with the latest on how to handle changing policy on the subjects they most care about – immigration, education, housing and health.
See stories by Lau Guzmán

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Loading...


Latest Stories