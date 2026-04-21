Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race continues to highlight Maine's outdoor recreation

It’s a warm day in Kenduskeag as hundreds of paddlers in brightly colored life jackets gather near canoes and kayaks along the stream bank. Every few minutes an announcer calls for five boats to enter the water.

The historic Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race started in 1967 and is Maine’s largest canoe race. The course follows 16.5 miles from Kenduskeag to downtown Bangor near the confluence of the Penobscot River.

The spring race includes both experienced and new paddlers. For many Mainers, participating in the race is tradition. Matt Polstein and Hank Thorborn have been paddling together since the 1980s.

Tulley Hescock / Maine Public Paddlers wait to start their heat of the Kenduskeag Canoe Race. Lots of participants dressed up in costumes for the race.

“We were slalom racers back in the day, and we reunited around the Kenduskeag race, and we've been paddling it on our own and in wild water boats, but this year, we paddled it in a two-man kayak together,” Polstein says

For others, like participant Josh Schneier, the event is a chance to try out the sport of canoe racing for the first time. Schneier joined the race at the last minute with his friend.

“The goal is just to have a good time. We'll see how it goes,” Schneier says. “I don't think we've ever been in a canoe together, so we don't even know how this is going to go, but we're mostly going to just have a good time.”

The race includes 10 miles of flat water and six and a half miles of white water. Boats can choose to brave the rapids near Six Mile Falls, or they can portage across the land to skip the fastest water.

Tulley Hescock / Maine Public Paddlers travel through the white waters at Six Mile Falls during the Kenduskeag canoe race.

The race isn’t just a tradition for participants – supporters crowd streambanks and bridges to cheer on paddlers. Many set up chairs and picnic blankets to enjoy a day or canoe watching.

Valerie Beichner is watching boats cross the finish line in Bangor with her family. She says she loves paddle sports and hopes to one day participate in the event. Beichner says Maine’s outdoor recreation events played a big factor in deciding to move to the state.

“It's been a dream of ours for the last few years to move to Maine because of the outdoor recreational opportunities for us and for our kids,” she says. “So we were super jazzed when we had the opportunity and events like this just really showcase for our family and the community and the kids about how important recreation and outdoor environment is.”

Tulley Hescock / Maine Public The finish line of the race in downtown Bangor.

At the end of the race, paddlers unload their boats and meet their families. Experienced paddlers Sarah Dellaratta and her partner Alexander Introne finish near the top of their boat class. Despite a long day of paddling, their spirit for the race remains.

“My arms hurt, my body hurts, but it’s great being out here. It's enthralling. It's great to be out with a bunch of people, you see people from your community, you see your neighbors,” Dellaratta says.