Graham Platner rallies with Elizabeth Warren in Portland

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts was in Portland Saturday night to campaign with Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner.

Speaking to a crowd of about 1,000 people at a hotel event center, Platner said working Mainers' paychecks aren't going as far, while the number of billionaires in the U.S. has risen.

"We have to take on extra hours at work just to make rent," he said. "The money went somewhere, and it wasn't down here. It was stolen from us. Stolen from us in a rigged system."

Ari Snider / Maine Public Supporters cheer at a Graham Platner campaign rally in Portland on Saturday, April 18th.

Warren, a prominent progressive voice in the Senate, endorsed Platner last month.

On Saturday, Warren said she and Platner are both fighting against a political system they see as fundamentally warped by extreme wealth.

"When there are this many billionaires who have this much control over our nation," she said, "It's no longer time to make little changes at the margin. It's time for big, structural change."