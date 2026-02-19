Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Public 2026 Murrow Entry: Digital

Vermont Public Staff
Published February 19, 2026

Vermont Public serves web audiences with multimedia packages that take advantage of opportunities in audio, video, text, maps and charts — whatever serves the story best. On digital platforms we reach people who have never listened to our radio or TV channels, while giving legacy broadcast audiences a chance to dive deeper.

The links below represent a sampling of our digital presentation of investigations, in-depth beat coverage and breaking news. The final link is a social media video in a reporter-debrief format that we've found to resonate with our audience.

Scott Garvey came to Vermont seeking better mental health care. Police shot him dead within a week

For one Vermont family, losing their shot at a housing voucher could mean reentering homelessness

A man was ordered to pay millions for filming teens undressing. Then he got an education agency job

Mohsen Mahdawi released from prison while immigration proceedings continue

Social media post: Recent cuts at Vermont hospitals could be just the beginning
