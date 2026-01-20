Vermont Public 2026 Murrow Entry: Feature Reporting

Over 75 million people worldwide have autism spectrum disorder, or ASD. As awareness of the disorder has grown, so too has the rate of adult diagnoses.

After decades of navigating various mental and physical health struggles, three Vermonters sought out an autism diagnosis for themselves in their late 40s and 50s. They shared their experiences with Vermont Public's All Things Considered host Mary Engisch, who also received a late-in-life diagnosis.

This submission is a 10-minute version of the original piece, which can be found here.