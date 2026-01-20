CT advocates push lawmakers for financial relief for unpaid family caregivers

As affordability continues to be a major focus for lawmakers in 2026, advocates are pushing for additional financial relief for caregivers in the upcoming state legislative session that kicks off February 4.

Caregivers have a crucial role in society, which Nora Duncan with AARP Connecticut described as, “the backbone of our health care system in general, but especially our long-term care system for older adults and people with disabilities.”

AARP Connecticut’s main priority going into this session, she said, is a “modest" tax credit for family caregivers of an adult or a child in their life with a complex medical need.

Duncan said these caregivers, who are often unpaid, pay an average of over $7,000 out of pocket annually.

“That is to help keep their loved ones out of more intensive levels of care, such as a nursing home or having to bring in paid home care. Sometimes it's also in addition to those things,” Duncan said, which keeps “millions and millions and millions of dollars of strain” off of the Medicaid system.

The state branch of AARP this year is also advocating for other priorities to help household budgets, from bringing down the cost of prescription drugs, health care services and utilities, to improving oversight and standards in long-term care.

Across Connecticut, more than 773,000 people act as caregivers, according to recent data from AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving.

At least three out of every four family caregivers in Connecticut are holding down a job, at the same time they’re responsible for helping a loved one with activities of daily living, the report explains. Those tasks range from providing transportation, shopping and housework, to monitoring medical conditions and finances.

The data also shows that about one in five caregivers in Connecticut struggle to manage their own health, and twice as many caregivers in the state reported high emotional stress.

People find a lot of pride and purpose in caring for a loved one, Duncan said, though for many, managing dual roles takes a toll.

“Doing upwards of 40 hours a week of caregiving at the same time, the stress of that alone is going to impact your mental health, but your physical health as well,” Duncan said. “Because if you're really going 60-to-80 hours a week, what are you not doing?”