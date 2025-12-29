Storm update: Freezing rain causes thousands of power outages, slick roads across NH

This page will be updated throughout the day on Monday as the storm progresses.

Freezing rain from a winter storm has resulted in thousands of power outages, and slick driving conditions in central and northern New Hampshire on Monday.

A winter storm warning is in effect through Monday at 7 p.m. in Grafton, Carroll, Sullivan, Merrimack, and Belknap counties.

The National Weather Service reports that ice accumulations could be more than a quarter of an inch in some areas, and wind gusts could cause additional hazards to power lines and roads. Travel is not advised.

There is a winter weather advisory in Coos, Cheshire, Hillsborough and Rockingham counties through Monday afternoon.

Police have responded to multiple car accidents. A lane of Interstate 89 in Sutton was briefly closed for multiple crashes around 9 a.m.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, there are about 20,000 power outages in the Granite State. The New Hampshire Electric Cooperative reported 3,506, while Eversource reported 16,167.

Resources and outage maps:

Vanessa Palange, a spokesperson with the New Hampshire Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said once the rain and sleet move out this afternoon, there is the possibility of some re-freezing on roads this evening.

“The temperatures are definitely going to drop,” she said. “There are going to be some strong winds this evening. But it is a matter of what happens this afternoon before determining whether there is still a lot of ice on branches, on power lines, or whether it stays warm enough long enough to actually dry things out.”

There were numerous reports of trees or branches falling on power lines by midday.

Robert Buxton, director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, reminded Granite Staters to stay away from any downed utility wries and call 911. “Utility crews are out working hard to restore outages as they happen. If you come across a crew on the road, give them room to work.”

Emergency managers are also urging generator safety. Tips include to never run a generator inside a building or enclosed space, and to keep them 20 feet away from buildings with the exhaust pointed away.

National Weather Service A map showing possible ice accumulations in New Hampshire on Dec. 29, 2025.