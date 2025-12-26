State, city officials investigating cause of fire on Portland waterfront

The state fire marshal's office is assisting the Portland Fire Department with an investigation into the cause of a massive fire on Custom House Wharf Friday night.

No serious injuries were reported, but it took dozens of firefighters from Portland, South Portland and Westbrook to contain it. Heavy smoke and flames were visible high over the city's waterfront after it broke out around 5:30 pm.

A spokesperson for the Portland Fire Department says it's unclear how many businesses were affected, but a repair shop is reportedly a total loss and it appears that Maritime Antiques and the Sea Bags Factory sustained heavy damage.

Several nearby restaurants, including the Porthole, Boone's Fish House and Solo Italiano, said on social media that they were forced to close Friday night but were able to get their employees out safely. Multiple boats tied to the wharf were also damaged, including one that sunk.

On Saturday, the Porthole shared a Facebook post saying it would be open during regular hours for those who need "a familiar place to gather" and expressing gratitude for first responders and the safety of their neighbors.

The fire was controlled in just under two hours. The public is being asked to use caution in the area as crews remain on the scene to address hot spots.