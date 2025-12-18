Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public

Brown shooting suspect found dead, officials say

Ocean State Media | By Jeremy Bernfeld
Published December 18, 2025 at 10:11 PM EST
A police car sits outside the Providence Public Safety Complex on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025.
Blake Carpentier/Ocean State Media
A police car sits outside the Providence Public Safety Complex on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025.

The man who police say opened fire in a Brown University classroom on Saturday was found dead in Salem, N.H., police said at a late night news conference.

“Tonight our Providence neighbors can begin to breathe a little easier,” Mayor Brett Smiley said, announcing the news.

Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez identified the suspect as Claudio Neves Valente, a 48-year-old native of Portugal “and a Brown student.”

Brown President Christina Paxson said the man was enrolled in a Master of Science PhD program at Brown from Fall 2000 to Spring 2001. He had no recent connection to the Brown campus, Paxson said.
New England News Collaborative
Jeremy Bernfeld
