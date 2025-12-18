Brown shooting suspect found dead, officials say

The man who police say opened fire in a Brown University classroom on Saturday was found dead in Salem, N.H., police said at a late night news conference.

“Tonight our Providence neighbors can begin to breathe a little easier,” Mayor Brett Smiley said, announcing the news.

Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez identified the suspect as Claudio Neves Valente, a 48-year-old native of Portugal “and a Brown student.”

Brown President Christina Paxson said the man was enrolled in a Master of Science PhD program at Brown from Fall 2000 to Spring 2001. He had no recent connection to the Brown campus, Paxson said.