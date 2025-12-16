After Brown shooting, how do you talk to kids about tragic events in the news?

In the wake of the deadly mass shooting at Brown University in Providence on Saturday, parents and caregivers once again have to ask: How should we talk to kids about difficult topics?

Gisele Esquivel, an education specialist with Ocean State Media’s Community and Education team , said it’s key to create a safe space for kids to ask questions and process their emotions. It’s important to know, too, that kids of all ages will likely understand that something important happened.

Esquivel spoke with morning host Luis Hernandez about how caregivers can support kids, and where they can find resources .

Interview highlights

On how caregivers should talk to kids about tragic events like mass shootings

Gisele Esquivel: It’s undoubtedly going to come up. So I would say the best course of action, in my opinion, is to just create a safe space for them to talk about it.

I think sometimes as adults, we’re trying to strike the balance of how much is too much to let them know, but like you said, they’re going to see it all around them – whether it’s police cars, actual videos on social media, or their peers talking about it.

I think (it’s important) to create a safe space to ask them: what do they know, how do they feel about it, how did they learn about it?

On how caregivers should, and should not, respond to questions from kids

Esquivel: I would say there’s no right answer. So I cannot say that there’s one thing that they should not do. The best thing that I can say is staying calm and bringing that stability for your child is the best thing that you can do.

On where caregivers can turn for resources for talking to children about tragic events in the news

Esquivel: There is a link (on our website) that shares a collection of resources for a variety of ages. But I will say some tips right off the top of my head that I can recall from these articles is really staying calm in times of uncertainty. And they provide some tools for talking to children about this using play, being able to answer any questions that they have, and also recognizing that you’re not going to have all the answers and that’s okay.

Just being that calm presence in front of them and letting them have a space to be afraid. Letting them have a space to be nervous. And that it’s okay to process those feelings.