Thanksgiving Specials on Vermont Public Classical

Thanksgiving Special Programming on Vermont Public Classical

Shadowglow

Thursday, Nov. 27, 5 p.m., Vermont Public Classical

As you bask in the afterglow of Thanksgiving dinner, Vermont Public Classical brings you a holiday special that celebrates the radiance of autumn: Shadowglow. Enjoy music inspired by starlight and firelight and the golden glow of beloved Thanksgiving treats fresh from the oven. Music of Michael Torke, Kenji Bunch, and excerpts from Randall Thompson's Frostiana feature on this Thanksgiving special.

Songs of Thanks

Friday, Nov. 28, 5 p.m., Vermont Public Classical

On Friday, Vermont Public Classical presents Songs of Thanks, an innovative new production by vocal ensemble Cantus. Through their signature narrative programming, the acclaimed octet will weave together stories and songs celebrating gratitude and community. This special broadcast is designed to uplift the human spirit and honor the season.

