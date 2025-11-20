Video: CT professor sculpts a career with clay and fire

Vicente Garcia built a career from his love of clay and steel. In this mix was also a desire to share what he learned.

With 40 years of experience manipulating and experimenting, he found ways to elevate his art. He uses metal, glass, feathers and even his own hair with alternative firings to create his distinctive finishes.

“I’m just drawn to fire,” he said.

Using decorative techniques and hand-made glazes, he enjoys the artistic process of creating something special.

“This is what I really love, revealing the vessel that is underneath," he said.

Garcia, a professor at Central Connecticut State University, will retire soon. In his 31 years as a professor, countless others have gained from his wisdom and counsel in art, as well as life.

The sharing will go on, he said.