A covered bridge, an eagle in shades, and Live Free or Die. Behold the new “I Voted” stickers.

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins
Published November 13, 2025 at 6:37 PM EST
Ten-year-old Mahima Singh, of Lebanon, was one of six New Hampshire students to win the state's "I Voted" sticker contest.
Courtesy
Ten-year-old Mahima Singh, of Lebanon, was one of six New Hampshire students to win the state's "I Voted" sticker contest.

Six New Hampshire students have given Granite State voters another reason to head to the polls next year: a new batch of “I Voted” stickers.

10-year-old Mahima Singh of Lebanon was one of nearly 3,000 students to enter the New Hampshire Secretary of State Office’s sticker contest and one of six to win. Singh packed a lot within the 2-inch circle, including the silhouette of the Old Man of the Mountain. She gave him a bit of a makeover.

“When you actually see it… he's very, like, strict and stuff,” Singh said. “So I just drew him with a smile so he'd look a little better.”

She put the state’s license plate under him - with its famous Live Free of Die motto, a phrase Singh said she likes: “It's, like, very clear and understandable.”

And there’s more. A moose, which she hopes to see one day, Mount Washington, which she hopes to hike, and a “First in the Nation” presidential primary banner.

Nearly 3,000 New Hampshire students entered the Secretary of State's "I Voted" sticker contest. The six winners will see their designs at the polls next year.
Courtesy
Nearly 3,000 New Hampshire students entered the Secretary of State's "I Voted" sticker contest. The six winners will see their designs at the polls next year.

Singh learned Thursday she was one of the winners. She thanked her parents for their support and her fourth grade teacher, who taught her about New Hampshire’s history.

“I want to give a big shout out to her because she was like the best teacher ever,” Singh said.

The other winners, all fourth or fifth graders, included Bianca Prizio of Milford, Sadie Winter of Windham, Evelyn Meyer of Chester, Nirali Batra of Etna, and Sierra Winslow of Nottingham.

The state started the contest two years ago.
New England News Collaborative
Annmarie Timmins
I write about youth and education in New Hampshire. I believe the experts for a news story are the people living the issue you are writing about, so I’m eager to learn how students and their families are navigating challenges in their daily lives — including childcare, bullying, academic demands and more. I’m also interested in exploring how changes in technology and funding are affecting education in New Hampshire, as well as what young Granite Staters are thinking about their experiences in school and life after graduation.
Latest Stories