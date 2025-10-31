Where to find food assistance or donate meals in NH during the government shutdown

Editor's note: This story was updated on Nov. 6 to reflect that two federal court judges ordered the Trump administration to begin partial repayments to SNAP enrollees. Find the latest from NPR.

For millions of people around the country, federal food assistance was paused on Nov. 1.

The cuts are due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, which is affecting a range of critical safety net programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

Two federal judges have ordered the Trump administration to begin distributing SNAP benefits, but the details of when and how much aid will flow to recipients continues to evolve. Read NPR's reporting on the shutdown for the most up-to-date information on the administration.

In the meantime, the state of New Hampshire has directed $2 million in stopgap funding to support local food banks and distribute additional food to SNAP recipients at mobile food banks.

Here’s what else you need to know about food assistance in New Hampshire. We’ve also rounded up suggestions on where to find — or offer — help to your neighbors in need. If we missed an important resource in your community, let us know by emailing voices@nhpr.org.

Click here for the latest updates on SNAP and WIC access in New Hampshire.

What kind of help is New Hampshire offering to SNAP participants?

The state is spending $2 million to support a network of mobile food pantries specifically for SNAP recipients, and to aid traditional food pantries that provide assistance to both SNAP recipients and anyone in need.

The list below reflects the latest information on mobile food pantries and pick-up locations for SNAP participants as of Nov. 3. Be sure to check the state website for the latest details.

Mobile food pantries for SNAP participants

Nov. 4

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. — Whittier Falls — 50 Whittier Street, Dover

Nov. 5

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Runnings — 403 Washington St, Claremont

2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. — Gosling Meadows — 36 Wedgewood Rd, Portsmouth

Nov. 6

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Municipal Lot — 30 High Street, Hampton

1 p.m. to 6 p.m. — Lakes Region Community College — 379 Belmont Rd, Laconia

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. — Seabrook RVA — 117 Cimarron Drive, Seabrook

Nov. 8

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Keene DPW — 330 Marlborough Street, Keene

Nov. 12

2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. — Gosling Meadows — 36 Wedgewood Rd, Portsmouth

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Walmart — 4901 Dartmouth College Hwy, Woodsville

Nov. 13

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Municipal Lot — 30 High Street, Hampton

1 p.m. to 6 p.m. — Comcast — 676 Island Pond Road, Manchester

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. — Seabrook Rec — 311 Lafayette Road, Seabrook

Nov. 14

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Tucker's Parking Lot — 250 Indian Brook Drive, Somersworth

Nov. 15

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Keene DPW — 330 Marlborough Sreet, Keene

Nov. 18

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. — Whittier Falls — 50 Whittier Street, Dover

Nov. 19

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Ham Ice Arena — 87 W Main St, Conway

2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. — Gosling Meadows — 36 Wedgewood Rd, Portsmouth

Nov. 20

1 p.m. to 6 p.m. — NH Technical Institute — 31 College Dr, Concord

Nov. 22

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Keene DPW — 330 Marlborough Sreet, Keene

Nov. 25

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. — Lamprey Health Center — 128 NH-27, Raymond

12 p.m. to 3 p.m. — Grace Church — 57 Wakefield Street, Rochester

Nov. 26

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Tenney Mountain — 151 Tenney Mountain Rd, Plymouth

12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. — Gosling Meadows — 36 Wedgewood Rd, Portsmouth

Nov. 29

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Keene DPW — 330 Marlborough Sreet, Keene

Recurring food pick-up locations

Mondays

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Claremont Food Pantry — 51 Central Street, Claremont

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. — LISTEN Food Pantry — 60 Hanover Street, Lebanon

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. — FIT Food Pantry — 176 Lake Ave, Manchester

Tuesdays

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Claremont Food Pantry — 51 Central Street, Claremont

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — North Country Missions — 16 Hill Avenue, Colebrook

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — LISTEN Food Pantry — 60 Hanover Street, Lebanon

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — FIT Food Pantry — 176 Lake Ave, Manchester

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Nashua Soup Kitchen — 2 Quincy Street, Nashua

11:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. — Vaughan Food Pantry — 2503 White Mtn. Hwy., North Conway

Wednesdays

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Claremont Food Pantry — 51 Central Street, Claremont

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — LISTEN Food Pantry — 60 Hanover Street, Lebanon

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — FIT Food Pantry — 176 Lake Ave, Manchester

Thursdays

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Claremont Food Pantry — 51 Central Street, Claremont

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. — North Country Missions — 16 Hill Avenue, Colebrook

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — LISTEN Food Pantry — 60 Hanover Street, Lebanon

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — FIT Food Pantry — 176 Lake Ave, Manchester

Fridays

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — New Hampshire Food Bank Warehouse — 92 Jericho Road, Berlin

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Claremont Food Pantry — 51 Central Street, Claremont

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — LISTEN Food Pantry — 60 Hanover Street, Lebanon

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — FIT Food Pantry — 176 Lake Ave, Manchester

Saturdays

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Christ the King — 67 1/2 South State Street, Concord

Will EBT cards still work in November?

While November benefits will not be loaded to EBT cards, you can still use your card with an existing balance from previous months to pay for food, according to DHHS.

You can check your EBT balance online at EBTedge.com or by calling 888-997-9777.

If I’m enrolled in SNAP, will I still stay enrolled even while the program is paused?

It depends. Aside from the funding cliff, the federal government has also ordered states to start enforcing new limits on food assistance programs.

These include restricting aid to legal immigrants with humanitarian protections, tightening work requirements and freezing how benefits are calculated, putting SNAP benefits out of step with rising grocery bills.

The best way to confirm your eligibility is to apply online, through the New Hampshire health and human services website.

Where else can I get help if I’m struggling to afford food?

You do not need to be enrolled in SNAP to receive food assistance at your local food pantry.

To find one near you, try this map from the New Hampshire Food Bank or this map from the UNH Cooperative Extension.

You can also try 211nh.org, or call 211 to get suggestions on local resources.

The New Hampshire Mutual Aid Relief Fund runs a network of “free stores” offering shelf-stable food and other items at no cost. There are also more local organizations that offer help with food and other basic needs: Littleton Area Mutual Aid, Keene Mutual Aid and Black Lives Matter New Hampshire.

There are community fridges in Exeter, Newmarket and Kittery.

Some local farms, businesses and community groups are also offering free or discounted food to people affected by the ongoing government shutdown:

How can I help people who are struggling to afford food?

Many food pantries are inviting people to donate money or grocery items, to help cover the anticipated surge in demand. Check your local Community Action Partnership agency for resources in your area.

In Keene, there is a food drive Nov. 6 to support The Community Kitchen.

The United Way of Greater Nashua has launched an emergency food fund to help people affected by the shutdown.

Some of the businesses and community organizations listed above are also running informal donation networks, where people can buy meals for their neighbors in need or provide other items.

Kearsarge Food Hub put together a guide on how to start a free community food fridge in your neighborhood.

At Luk’s Bar and Grill in Nashua, people can purchase pizza or pasta from the restaurant to donate to another family in need. Ayottes Market in Hudson is running a similar donation program specifically targeted to SNAP participants, as well as government employees who are currently out of work.

Table, a bakery in Concord, is offering a “community card” as a way to help its customers. People can donate to that fund to help cover the costs of food for others in need. Vernon Family Farm in Newfields is running a similar program.

If we missed a food distribution effort happening in your community, please email us at voices@nhpr.org.