Without SNAP, Holyoke readies for increased food scarcity among residents

Almost half of Holyoke's households depend on the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, and within days those benefits are expected to run out, as the federal government shutdown continues.

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia said Wednesday, the impact on residents could be devastating.

"We're talking about 9600 families in Holyoke. It's 9600 households. In those households, we're talking about over 16,000 of our neighbors, depending on these benefits, 16,000 humans," he said adding that this group is overwhelmingly made up of senior citizens and children.

"Help is available through local partners because no one should go hungry when our neighbors stand ready to help," Garcia said during a press conference, where he was joined by city department heads.

In the immediate, Holyoke's response to address what they're calling a "food crisis" is to calculate who is distributing non-perishable food items and serving hot meals.

No 1 Hungry Holyoke

"We have launched a provider survey," said Alicia Zoeller, the city's Community Development Director.

"It's available on our [city] website ... No 1Hungry Holyoke... We're asking folks to return it by Monday, with the hope that we'll be able to compile a comprehensive list of local resources," Zoeller said.

She commended the work of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, but said faith based organizations and private entities also host community meals that are not part of the Food Bank's network.

"We want to make sure that folks in the community are aware of those resources, and so the survey is asking providers to let us know when, where, how people can access food, community meals," Zoeller said.

A proposed crisis fund

During the hour long press conference, Garcia was critical of the Trump administration's decision not to use federal contingency funds to continue SNAP benefits during the shutdown

The mayor announced he is proposing a fund that would allow the city to help residents in need, adding he expects federal cuts and freezes to continue under the current administration.

"We want to set up a special fund, that will allow the city to respond to these crises as they continue to arise," explained Holyoke City Treasurer Rory Casey.

That fund would need approval from the city council and will be proposed at the November meeting.

"We expect to put a transfer of around $100,000 just to start," Casey said, adding they hope that between interest earnings and private donations, the fund in time could grow to over $1 million.

"We still have to figure out exactly what the criteria would be," Casey said. "The first step is actually having the money in the bank and the ability for the mayor and the city council ...to be able to disburse these funds and help the very community members that we call our friends and neighbors."

Help from Massachusetts and suing the USDA

On Thursday, ahead of public food benefits running out for over a million Bay Staters, Governor Maura Healey announced that the state will advance a scheduled $4 million payment for food pantries — but is not tapping into the state's reserves, despite calls from advocates to do so.

Earlier this week, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell and 22 of her counterparts filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture, alleging the agency is using the ongoing federal government shutdown to unlawfully suspend the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program that delivers food aid to 40 million Americans.

Reporting from the State House News Service was used in this story.

