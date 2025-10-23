Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Video: A UConn professor's 'obsession' is creating a near-daily photo record of Horsebarn Hill

Connecticut Public Radio | By Mark Mirko
Published October 23, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT

Nearly every time the sun is rising or setting at Horsebarn Hill in Storrs, Connecticut, Milton Levin is present and making photographs. The Uconn research professor works with a predictability nearly equal to that of the sun’s movement through the sky.

“It just became like an obsession to me,” Levin said while recently photographing the sunrise at the hill’s Jacobson Barn. “I started right as COVID started, so it got to be my COVID hobby.”

Levin, who said he “never deletes photos,” estimates he's made about half a million photographs around Horsebarn Hill.

“This is my routine,” Levin said while sitting in his truck watching deer emerge from woods near the hill. “I usually get up early, get some coffee, and drive around Horsebarn Hill."

"I'm just sitting here listening to birds and watching deer play," he said. "What better way to start your day? And if I capture a couple photos, that's even better. “
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Mark Mirko
Mark Mirko is Deputy Director of Visuals at Connecticut Public
