Unemployment pay available for 3,000 federal workers in NH as shutdown continues

New Hampshire's top official overseeing unemployment benefits says the state is ready to assist any federal worker furloughed or laid off during the government shutdown.

George Copadis, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Employment Security, said he expects about 3,000 of the federal workers who live in New Hampshire — out of roughly 9,000 total — to be eligible for state benefits if the shutdown lasts.

But Copadis said it's hard to know exactly how many people will seek unemployment benefits until they start filing claims, which he expects will ramp up if the federal shutdown extends into a second week.

“Resources are there, all our offices are all-hands-on-deck at this point, and they are ready to take any unemployment claims,” Copadis said in an interview.

He said paying out claims shouldn’t pose an immediate concern, as the state's unemployment trust fund carries a nearly $400 million balance.

“The trust fund is well equipped to handle this shutdown, for as long as it goes,” Copadis said. “Hopefully, it's not going to be that long."

Copadis said most federal employees in New Hampshire — including members of the state National Guard, and workers at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and the Berlin federal prison — won't qualify for state benefits because they are so-called “essential” employees and required to work through the shutdown.

Meanwhile, the University of New Hampshire says the federal government shutdown has largely not impacted its federal research grants.

The school has advised researchers to hold off on big purchases until the shutdown ends to ensure they have grant funding to cover the cost, but staff can continue using grant money to pay wages and other costs.

If there is a gap in federal funding, the university said it can temporarily cover costs until the money resumes.

The more immediate challenge, the school said, is communicating with federal agency officials while the shutdown continues.

NHPR's Annmarie Timmins contributed additional reporting to this story.