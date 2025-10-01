Taylor Caswell, who oversaw billions in COVID relief aid for NH, to resign

After eight years leading the state agency tasked with recruiting businesses, enticing tourists and strengthening New Hampshire’s overall economic landscape, Taylor Caswell announced Wednesday he will resign.

Gov. Kelly Ayotte backed Caswell for another term, but three members of the Executive Council have declined to advance his nomination as head of the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs, or BEA.

Caswell played a key role in managing and distributing more than $2 billion in COVID-19 federal relief money during the pandemic, including programs that awarded funds to small businesses and non-profits. He also spearheaded a $100 million housing program , and helped orchestrate a veterans campus in Franklin. He has also been involved in expanding the state’s broadband access.

“He brilliantly led our state throughout the pandemic, keeping businesses in business, restaurants serving patrons, healthcare facilities operational,” said Councilor Janet Stevens, the lone Republican to back Caswell’s reappointment, during a meeting Wednesday.

However, Caswell faced opposition from Republican Councilors John Stephen, David Wheeler and Joe Kenney. In a recent op-ed, they said that Caswell had not done enough to market New Hampshire’s business climate to out-of-state enterprises. They also accused Caswell of failing to effectively work with the rank-and-file employees in his division, and said it was time for fresh leadership at the agency.

Todd Bookman/NHPR Caswell, alongside former Gov. Chris Sununu, during an event focused on creating new housing in N.H. (file photo)

In June, Caswell came under criticism by some conservatives after the state’s tourism division posted a message on social media site X celebrating Pride Month, as the state has done in previous years. The post was taken down, and a state government webpage listing Pride events was briefly taken offline, but was later restored.

Ayotte thanked Caswell for his “long and excellent service” to New Hampshire. Before former Gov. Chris Sununu tapped Caswell to lead BEA in 2017, he directed the Community Development Finance Authority, and was a regional director for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

During the pandemic, Caswell was a regular fixture alongside Sununu during press conferences, providing updates on how the state would allocate both CARES Act and other federal emergency stimulus programs.

Caswell, a Littleton resident, drew doubts from Republican Council members about his commitment to developing business opportunities in the North Country. After his nomination was initially stalled in August, multiple business leaders, including the head of the statewide chamber of commerce, backed Caswell’s appointment.

“His departure is unnecessary, preventable, and a great loss for our state,” said Karen Liot Hill, the only Democrat on the council.

Caswell’s final day in his position will be Oct. 17. Ayotte did not announce a replacement at Wednesday’s meeting.