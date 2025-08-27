Ayotte says she would ‘evaluate’ NH Nat’l Guard deployment to cities, but no request has come

New Hampshire Gov. Kelly Ayotte says she has not received any requests from the Trump administration to deploy National Guard soldiers to American cities. But if such an inquiry did come, Ayotte told reporters Wednesday that she would “evaluate any request.” For now, she said, the New Hampshire Guard was focused on preparing for other deployments.

“I'm really proud of our National Guard. We're small but mighty,” Ayotte said.

Approximately 2,200 Guard troops have been ordered to D.C. as part of what Trump has called an effort to crack down crime in the city. Troops from Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia have all deployed, according to reports.

While other Republican governors around the country are mobilizing troops at Trump’s request, Vermont Governor Phil Scott "politely declined” to send soldiers earlier this month. A spokesperson for Scott said he disagreed with using Guard members for domestic law enforcement.

Scott also declined a separate request to assign Guard members to federal immigration enforcement efforts. Ayotte’s office has not responded to requests for comment on this type of deployment.

In 2024, former Gov. Chris Sununu deployed 15 Guard soldiers from New Hampshire to the southern border at a cost of $850,000. Sununu said the move was necessary to help stem the flow of fentanyl into the country.

The deployment of armed soldiers to patrol Washington, D.C. has been met with a mix of praise and criticism . The exact role of Guard members in the nation’s capital remains uncertain, with some soldiers reportedly patrolling public transit facilities, while others were engaged in sanitation and landscaping work .

Trump has floated sending Guard troops to Chicago, a move leaders in that city say is unnecessary.