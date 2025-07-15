Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Prolific bank robber gets five years in prison following Manchester heist

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published July 15, 2025 at 4:11 PM EDT
ATM machine screens reads "Get Cash"
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR

A man who pleaded guilty to robbing a bank in Manchester while on supervised release for robbing banks in New York City will serve five years in prison.

Jesse Hippolite, 37, pleaded guilty in federal court to robbing a credit union on Elm Street in February. According to authorities, he passed a note to tellers demanding $100,000, with “no dye packs.” He fled with more than $3,100 and was later identified on nearby surveillance cameras in Manchester, officials said.

At the time of the heist, Hippolite was on release from federal prison after serving a lengthy prison sentence following a string of bank robberies — authorities say as many as 12 — carried out in 2011 in New York City. He was released in 2023 from prison, and relocated to New Hampshire.

FBI agent Ted Docks, who helped prosecute the case, described Hippolite as “a crime spree unto himself.”

In each of the robberies tied to Hippolite, he entered the facilities unarmed.

He was sentenced Monday by federal court Judge Paul Barbadoro, following his previous guilty plea.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Todd Bookman
As a general assignment reporter, I pursue breaking news as well as investigative pieces across a range of topics. I’m drawn to stories that are big and timely, as well as those that may appear small but tell us something larger about the state we live in. I also love a good tip, a good character, or a story that involves a boat ride.
See stories by Todd Bookman

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Loading...


Latest Stories