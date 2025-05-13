June 11 | Rutland | 'Join or Die' Film screening and community-building mixer

When: Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 6-8 p.m.

Where: Rutland Free Library , 10 Court St, Rutland, VT 05701

Admission: Free, reservations required

Join Vermont Public at Rutland Free Library for a mini film screening and social hour! First, dive into a 45-minute excerpt of the highly acclaimed 2023 documentary Join or Die by Pete and Rebecca Davis. Join or Die is a film about why you should join a club—and why the fate of America depends on it. Joined by Hillary Clinton, Priya Parker, and others, Robert Putnam, author of Bowling Alone: The Collapse and Revival of American Community, will explore three urgent civic questions: What makes democracy work? Why is American democracy in crisis? And, most importantly… What can we do about it?

Following the screening, join us for a social hour to practice what we’ve learned. Whether you’re passionate about your favorite pastime and want to connect with others or just looking to meet new people in your community, we’ll have prompts and icebreakers to help spark authentic connections.

This event is part of a series of Join or Die screenings and community-building mixers throughout Vermont this spring. Click or tap here to find more dates and locations.

Are you part of a club or group looking for new members? Feel free to bring information along and we’ll share it with event attendees!

Join or Die Trailer

Doors open: 5:30 p.m.

Screening begins: 6 p.m.

Social Hour begins: 7 p.m.

Event ends: 8 p.m.

Accommodations

Vermont Public is committed to providing access and accommodation for individuals with disabilities at our events. To request accommodations, please email events@vermontpublic.org or call us at 802-655-9451 at least 7 days in advance of the event.

Cancellation Policy

Please let us know by emailing events@vermontpublic.org if you are not able to join us so that we may release your tickets to someone else.

Directions and Parking

Rutland Free Library 10 Court St, Rutland, VT 05701

Email

By RSVPing or joining the waitlist for this event, you agree to receive timely news and updates on events, films, and special offers from Vermont Public.