Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

June 11 | Rutland | 'Join or Die' Film screening and community-building mixer

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published May 13, 2025 at 1:58 PM EDT
Yellow background with an image of Harvard professor Robert D. Putnam with a megaphone and images of people coming out of it with the words Join or Die, A film about why you should join a club...and why the fate of America depends on it with the handle @joinordiefilm and joinordiefilm.com under it
Pete and Rebecca Davis
/
Join or Die Documentary

When: Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 6-8 p.m.
Where: Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St, Rutland, VT 05701

Admission: Free, reservations required

Join Vermont Public at Rutland Free Library for a mini film screening and social hour! First, dive into a 45-minute excerpt of the highly acclaimed 2023 documentary Join or Die by Pete and Rebecca Davis. Join or Die is a film about why you should join a club—and why the fate of America depends on it. Joined by Hillary Clinton, Priya Parker, and others, Robert Putnam, author of Bowling Alone: The Collapse and Revival of American Community, will explore three urgent civic questions: What makes democracy work? Why is American democracy in crisis? And, most importantly… What can we do about it?

Following the screening, join us for a social hour to practice what we’ve learned. Whether you’re passionate about your favorite pastime and want to connect with others or just looking to meet new people in your community, we’ll have prompts and icebreakers to help spark authentic connections.

This event is part of a series of Join or Die screenings and community-building mixers throughout Vermont this spring. Click or tap here to find more dates and locations.

Are you part of a club or group looking for new members? Feel free to bring information along and we’ll share it with event attendees!
Join or Die Trailer

Doors open: 5:30 p.m.

Screening begins: 6 p.m.

Social Hour begins: 7 p.m.

Event ends: 8 p.m.

Accommodations
Vermont Public is committed to providing access and accommodation for individuals with disabilities at our events. To request accommodations, please email events@vermontpublic.org or call us at 802-655-9451 at least 7 days in advance of the event.

Cancellation Policy
Please let us know by emailing events@vermontpublic.org if you are not able to join us so that we may release your tickets to someone else.

Directions and Parking
Rutland Free Library  10 Court St, Rutland, VT 05701

Email
By RSVPing or joining the waitlist for this event, you agree to receive timely news and updates on events, films, and special offers from Vermont Public.

Other questions? Email us at events@vermontpublic.org.
Tags
Events
Vermont Public Staff
See stories by Vermont Public Staff

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Loading...


Latest Stories