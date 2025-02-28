Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Neal calls federal worker layoffs 'cruel'

New England Public Media | By Adam Frenier
Published February 28, 2025 at 3:37 PM EST
Springfield U.S. Rep. Richard Neal speaks to school children in Holyoke, Massachusetts, Feb. 28, 2025.
Adam Frenier
/
NEPM
Springfield U.S. Rep. Richard Neal speaks to school children in Holyoke, Massachusetts, Feb. 28, 2025.

Springfield U.S. Representative Richard Neal said he's pleased a federal court judge Thursday temporarily halted the firing of thousands of government employees.

The Trump Administration has been pushing to shrink the federal workforce citing a desire to save money. During an event in Holyoke Friday, Neal said the employees are being mistreated.

"Part of it is cruel," Neal said. "I think that needs to be emphasized. Beyond the chaos of it, the idea that people arbitrarily are being removed from their jobs without any opportunity to appeal decisions, so I’m pleased with the decision of the federal court and I hope this will make its way to the Supreme Court and we’ll have an orderly discussion about workers’ rights.”

Neal said the way the mass firings have been undertaken are “ill-conceived and chaotic.”

“The federal government functions on the basis of people at the FAA, nutrition, USDA, our military,” he said.

Neal said recent layoffs at the Internal Revenue Service could impact taxpayers looking to file their returns in the coming weeks.

"Sixty-eight hundred employees of the IRS at the height of the filing season have been removed," he said. "And let's put something out there that's very basic: You need people to answer the phones."

Neal is the top Democrat on the House Ways and Means Committee. His comments came a day after hundreds of weather forecasters and other employees of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration were laid off.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Adam Frenier
Adam joined NEPM as a freelance reporter and fill-in operations assistant during the summer of 2011. For more than 15 years, Adam has had a number stops throughout his broadcast career, including as a news reporter and anchor, sports host and play-by-play announcer as well as a producer and technician.
See stories by Adam Frenier
Latest Stories